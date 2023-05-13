Elderly couple fall in love in nursing home, get married

ALBAWABA - Two elderlies, who met each other for the first time in a nursing home in Syria, celebrated their marriage and caught attention of social media platforms' users, as observers considered that their marriage gives hope to the elderly and residents of nursing homes.

The St. Gregory's Orthodox Association for Elderly Care in Damascus witnessed the marriage of Syrian Michel Maasab, 72, and Bulgarian Nelly Atanasova, 80, who met each other for the first time during their stay in two adjacent rooms inside a nursing home.

"Life is sweet and love is its fruit. To my sweetheart, the companion of the last stop in my life", Maasab wrote on a card placed on a flower's bouquet in the church where they got married.

The love story began when the bride got sick and Maasab made her a cup of tea. She considered what he had done as "a great thing".

Atanasova said that she quickly fell in love with her husband, who took her a few times for walks around Old Damascus.

Newly-weds Michel and Nelly said they did not want to waste any more time and decided to get married immediately; especially since they felt that they needed each other.

They held a big wedding party, in which they invited their friends from the nursing home to celebrate. Their love story went viral on social media platforms, where photos and videos of their marriage were widely circulated.

Observers have seen their marriage an important step to break Arab society's stereotypical images of the elderly and residents of nursing homes.