Made in Lebanon: Electric Car Celebrated Despite Deep Economic Calamity

Riham Darwish

Published April 26th, 2021 - 07:02 GMT
Quds Rise Car
The car's portotype was unveiled by Lebanese-Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohammad. (ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

With the growing popularity of electric vehicles, a Lebanese-Palestinian businessman has introduced his first prototype of an EV to the world, despite the devastating state of the economy in the country.

Jihad Mohammad's car which is considered the first of its type to be made in Lebanon has been called Quds Rise, referring to the Arabic name of Jerusalem, in celebration of the businessman's home country as he comes from a family of refugees. Moreover, the car's front shows a golden grille representing Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock. Current estimations that the car will cost around $30,000 USD.

The car has been displayed for the public in Khaldeh, near Beirut, so people can take photos with it, in celebration of the country's first locally-made electric car ever. Manufacturers hope that 10,000 cars will be produced by the end of 2021; thus making Lebanon one of the region's automobile producers.

Celebrating the car comes at a time Lebanon continues to suffer an acute economic crisis since October 2019, one that has slashed the local currency to about 12,000 for $1 USD, compared to 1,500 before the crisis.

While many Lebanese reported hope that such projects achieve success and help the country's economy out of its current calamity, many pointed out the irony in the fact that the county's first car is an electric one, at a time Lebanese cities and towns have been struggling to have electric power for a few hours a day.

 

