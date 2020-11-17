The End is Near: Is the Sun Switching Off on Us?

After all the crazy events that happened in 2020, such as coronavirus, typhoons, storms, earthquakes, Beirut explosion, and California’s massive wildfires, is the world getting signs of being close to its end? Are we watching our last days on Earth?

A tweet has gone viral claiming that the Earth is set to witness full darkness for three continuous days due to a sudden Sun storm.

علماء ناسا يتوقعون ظلام دامس يحل على الأرض الشهر المقبل لمدة 3 أيام.



هذا الخبر غير موجود على الصفحة الرسمية لموقع @NASA #غير_صحيح pic.twitter.com/mTcVtJKsFz — AMEEN 🇱🇧 🇺🇸 (@Ameen_media) November 15, 2020

Translations: “NASA scientists expect full darkness on Earth next month for 3 days.” “This news is false as NASA has posted nothing about it on its website.”

The news read inside the photo claims that NASA has declared the Earth is set to witness 3 dark days on December 21 till 23rd, 2020.

A Sun storm is set to affect our planet for the whole period. NASA’s president Charles Frank Bolden has asked everyone to stay calm because this event is set to be the biggest in 50 years and will extend for 72 hours being a very annoying time for the human kind.

Some users have denounced the news saying the photo shared for the newspaper talking about it is super old, revealing that Charles Frank Bolden is not the current chief of NASA. In fact, he was elected by Obama in 2009 but retired on January 12, 2017.

هيدا الخبر من ست سنين بينكتب، وغير صحيح اطلاقاً. — Abed Moghrabi🇱🇧 (@MoghrabiAbed01) November 15, 2020

Translations: “This news has been going on for 6 years and it's not true at all.”

ناسا

آخر اكشن 2020

الأرض تشهد 3 ايام ظلام في ديسمبر

أعلنت وكالة الأبحاث الفضائيه الأميركيه ناسا أن العالم سيشهد ثلاثة أيام من الظلام هذا العام وذلك في 21 و22و23 ديسمبر المقبل

وذلك بسبب عاصفه شمسيه سوف تسبب ظلاما تاما على الأرض خلال كل هذه المده هذا مااعلنه رئيس وكالة ناسا pic.twitter.com/XVP5Hb7dRB — Om Eesa (@OmEesa7) November 15, 2020

Translations: “NASA, latest action in 2020. The Earth is set to witness 3 days of darkness.”

In fact this is not the first claim to be made. In 2012, people had predicted that the Earth would enter darkness after crossing through a "Protonian belt" on December 21.

Another claim was released about the world end also in 2012 based on predictions by the old Mayan civilization and the stories that were shared about it at that time.

شو بدهم يطفو الاشتراك معقوله 😁😁 — YmWehbe حساب بديل (@WehbeYm) November 15, 2020

Translations: “I think they will only cut the connection, do you think so?”

Thousands of theories about the end of the world and the last day on Earth have been released and tons of others will keep showing up. Until now though, no one has been able to predict when it will happen for real.