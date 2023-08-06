  1. Home
Erdogan with LGBTQ+ flag stirs controversy

Published August 6th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, LGBTQ+ flag
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a hold a joint press conference with the Palestinian president after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Anger in Turkey after a figure embodied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held next to the LGBTQ+ flag in Sweden.

Turkey has released a statement "strongly condemning" using a figure of the Turkish president next to both PKK and LGBTQ+ flags.

Turkish Foreign Ministry posted: "We condemn in the strongest terms the fact that a PKK-affiliated group was allowed to make propaganda with the symbols of a terrorist organization and to commit an outrageous act against our president."

LGBTQ+ flag

Photo showing a figure of Erdogan next to PKK and LGBTQ+ flags. (X/Twitter)

The incident which was carried out in Sweden’s capital Stockholm was part of a rally in support of the LGBTQ community in the European capital. 

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also reminded Sweden of its vow to tackle and prevent the actions of the PKK group and its affiliates against Turkey.

According to sources, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was also said to have participated in the Pride march which saw a model of President Erdogan next to LGBTQ+ flag in Stockholm. 

