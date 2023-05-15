Erdogan says his alliance will emerge victorious from May 28 runoff

ALBAWABA Following Sunday’s election, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country showed it has an “advanced democratic culture”, the president said that he will emerge victorious in the May 28 runoff.

Since no candidate won more than 50 percent of the total votes in Türkiye’s presidential election, a second round of voting will be held on May 28 between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan and opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu pic.twitter.com/36h95pNPAl — TRT World (@trtworld) May 15, 2023

Turkish voters will head back to the polls in two weeks for a runoff election to decide if conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main rival will lead a country struggling.

The results showed Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu grabbed 44.9%, and the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the head of Supreme Electoral Board.