Erdogan says his alliance will emerge victorious from May 28 runoff

Published May 15th, 2023 - 09:24 GMT
ALBAWABA Following Sunday’s election, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country showed it has an “advanced democratic culture”, the president said that he will emerge victorious in the May 28 runoff.

Turkish voters will head back to the polls in two weeks for a runoff election to decide if conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main rival will lead a country struggling. 

Turkey will hold a runoff election, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just failing to secure enough votes for a first-round victory.


The results showed Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu grabbed 44.9%, and the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the head of Supreme Electoral Board.

