Eric Trump receives hugs when father was indicted

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's son Eric said he received hugs from fellow passengers aboard a commercial flight after news of his father’s indictment broke.

"I was on a plane, I was on a commercial flight, when this whole indictment broke," the younger Trump said on Fox News on Saturday.

"People were coming up to me, giving me hugs," he added.

"The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic, that they’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country," he said.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. The ex-president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday.

A probe by the Manhattan district attorney’s office began when Trump was still in the White House. It relates to a $130,000 payment made in 2016 by a Trump personal attorney at the time. The payment was made days before the presidential election to silence a woman from going public about her alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

Eric Trump’s statement comes after his sister, Ivanka Trump, gave a short, low-energy statement in response to the indictment, the Daily Beast reported.

"I love my father and I love my country," her statement read. "Today I am pained for both."