EU Parliament Member: 'US, NATO Terrorizing People'

Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), compared the world's reaction against Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the US, NATO, and the EU intervention in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Libya as well as Israel's attacks on Palestinians.

Wallace said to have 'no doubts' that people in Ukraine are being terrorized when Russia bombs built-up areas across Ukraine. 'It's a form of terrorism,' he added.

The European Parliament member continued allegedly saying that Afghanistan was bombed for around 20 years by the US/NATO, killing hundreds of thousands and displacing millions of people, they were terrorising people. However, it wasn't condemned.

Mick Wallace said that a UN survey reported that 45% of the deaths in US/NATO bombardments of civilians in Afghanistan were kids.

All wars are stupid, senseless and tragic. https://t.co/CT3dpVeMus — Steve Bird (@SteveB1rd) October 20, 2022

The MEP also mentioned Israel's terrorism against the Palestinian people every day as well as the US killing of over one million civilians in Iraq.

Wallace's video caused debates on social media on why it is justified when the US, NATO and the EU intervene in a country, but when Russia invaded Ukraine it was internationally condemned.

A person wrote: "Terrorism according to Europe and America is classified. Some are allowed and others are not.." Another person commented: "Another honest and impassioned speech by Irish MEP Mick Wallace, when will people wake up to this terrorism".