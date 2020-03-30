Everything You Need to Know About Wuhan's COVID-19 Zero Patient

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published March 30th, 2020 - 07:04 GMT
The shrimp vendor reported having cold symptoms as early as the 10th of December 2019. (Shutterstock)

57 year-old Wei Guixian told the local Chinese press that she was among the very first cases of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan last December, making her potentially patient zero worldwide.

Guixian, a shrimp vendor at Huanan market, which is highly suspected to be the birthplace of COVID-19 reported having cold symptoms as early as the 10th of December 2019. 

She says that her symptoms were a little stronger than usual that she had to visit a nearby clinic, where she received an injection, before returning to Wuhan's now-famous wet market to carry on with her daily work.

Guixian points out that her condition was even worse the next day so she visited the Eleventh Hospital and Wuhan Union Hospital, where she learned that several other people from the Huanan market have been admitted to the hospital suffering from the same symptoms.

It wasn't until later that month that the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission released a statement explaining that Guixian and 27 other patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although she has recovered last January, the shrimp vendor believes that she has contracted the virus through a toilet she shared at the wet market with meat sellers.

Chinese outlet, The Paper, reported that three family members had also contracted the virus and have all recovered since then.


