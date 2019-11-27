Fast and Nudious: Sexual Harasser in India Stripped Naked and Shamed. Is This Fair Punishment?

Villagers in India decided to punish a man who sexually assaulting a woman by beating and stripping him naked before forcing him to parade around naked on a bike.

According to local media, the incident took place in the village of Chatiwind, near Amritsar in the Indian state of Punjab.

The incident took place after the man allegedly stalked a woman around for weeks. Some of her family members eventually caught him assaulting her before grabbing and beating him.

They tore off his clothes, leaving him completely naked apart from the shoes he was wearing and made him ride a motorbike.

Harassment and sexual assault are issues of concern in India. The recent incident raises questions about vigilantism as a form of punishment.

The young man was reportedly from a different village and would travel on his motorbike to the woman's home village where he would stalk her.

Although the incident was not reported, a video came to the attention of the police. Local police officials said the incident is being investigated and further action will be taken based on what they saw from the video.