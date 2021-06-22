Father’s Suicide Note in a Teenagers’ Arabic Translation Exam Causes Debate

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2021 - 11:38 GMT
A father's suicide note translation question causes controversy in University of Malta.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The University of Malta’s Matriculation and Secondary Education Certificate “MATSEC” Examination Board apologized over a father's suicide note translation question in student’s SEC exam held on June 15th.

The 10-mark question read Translate the following text into English; students were left shocked after the exam as the paragraph appeared to be a suicide note by a father to his kids and wife.

The test paragraph which was translated by 15-16 year-old teenagers reads: ““My dear wife and children, I’m so sad I can’t live anymore, when you read this letter I’ll be dead and you won’t see me anymore. I gave you a lot when I was young but now I’m older and you left me alone and poor without money, therefore, I’ll leave this life and die. 

Maybe I’ll find another life. Maybe I’ll be happy there. Maybe I’ll live with poor people like me. I love you. Bye.”
 
Then he ate the poison, then slept in his bed, and the next day he woke up happy and his wife called him and he laughed, his children called him and he laughed.”

It was an "error of judgment", MATSEC revealed. We always review the system with the aim to avoid such mistakes and situations, but we failed this time.

A statement by MATSEC, located in Malta’s Msida, says students of the SEC Arabic examination panel were selected based on their subject knowledge and according to their experience in the level and the incident will not affect their grades.

