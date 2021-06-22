Father’s Suicide Note in a Teenagers’ Arabic Translation Exam Causes Debate

The University of Malta’s Matriculation and Secondary Education Certificate “MATSEC” Examination Board apologized over a father's suicide note translation question in student’s SEC exam held on June 15th.

The 10-mark question read Translate the following text into English; students were left shocked after the exam as the paragraph appeared to be a suicide note by a father to his kids and wife.

So @UMmalta Arabic O level exam asking 15 years old to translate a text about a father sending a letter to his wife and kids about his intentions to commit suicide ! Wtf @edukazzjoni @LovinMalta @RobertaMetsola @TheTimesofMalta @mcaruanagalizia @MEDAC_Malta pic.twitter.com/JSQyQF59yE — Aladdin Attiga (@alladdinno) June 16, 2021

The test paragraph which was translated by 15-16 year-old teenagers reads: ““My dear wife and children, I’m so sad I can’t live anymore, when you read this letter I’ll be dead and you won’t see me anymore. I gave you a lot when I was young but now I’m older and you left me alone and poor without money, therefore, I’ll leave this life and die.

Maybe I’ll find another life. Maybe I’ll be happy there. Maybe I’ll live with poor people like me. I love you. Bye.”



Then he ate the poison, then slept in his bed, and the next day he woke up happy and his wife called him and he laughed, his children called him and he laughed.”

Just found out Matsec asked O level Arabic students to translate a su***de note???? WTF??? — 🪶𝙵𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛🪶 (@_FrostFeather_) June 17, 2021

It was an "error of judgment", MATSEC revealed. We always review the system with the aim to avoid such mistakes and situations, but we failed this time.

A statement by MATSEC, located in Malta’s Msida, says students of the SEC Arabic examination panel were selected based on their subject knowledge and according to their experience in the level and the incident will not affect their grades.