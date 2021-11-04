In Fear of Covid: China Tells Families to Stock up For Winter

ALBAWABA - China is calling on all of its people to stock up on all necessities for the coming seasons.

If China is urging families to stock up on food in case of an emergency... It must be for a reason!

I think another #Lockdown worse than the one before is coming & governments won't allow #Unvaccinated people to buy food this time.

God, I hope I'm wrong! — Gays Love President Trump 🗣 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@GLPT5) November 4, 2021

It is covid again isn't it? After playing down the virus that originated from Wuhan towards the end of 2019, and after claiming the infection disease is under control things don't look so rosy for the communist state.



In a recent statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce makes clear it will ensure supply of daily necessities for the coming Winter and early Spring and to ensure there is price stability in the market.

China Urges Families to Stock up on Food for Winter -



Extreme weather events in recent months including flooding, have ruined crops & disrupted food chain supplies in parts of China.



As consequence, cost of certain foods, such as vegetables, has soared” https://t.co/ERyslt9ych — Torr Leonard (@torrHL) November 4, 2021



The Ministry calls on local commercial authorities to ensure supply for the coming months as it prepares itself to battle different Covid-19 outbreaks in the country.

The social media is already talking about the situation: One points out that this development has occurred because of the extreme weather conditions China is experiencing already, pointing out that floodings have ruined crops and disrupted food china supplies in different areas of China.



And because of the food prices, vegetables included have gone up and in some case skyrocketing.



In another post it is being suggested the Chinese government is urging families to stock up on food supplies in anticipation of the possibility of another health emergency that might happen soon.



If there is another emergency and lockdown is imposed, the government won't allow people who are not vaccinated to go to the shops to buy food it is feared. This is one of the reasons for the early warnings. China might be experiencing a different situation this time around.

Corona boom again in China; Lanzhou City Full Lockdown | Covid cases of corona rise of China Imposes Lockdown In Lanzhou amid https://t.co/eCXPIYPLfx — PiPa News (@ThePiPaNews) November 4, 2021



Reports show that Covid-19 is showing an increase in different parts of the country and with lock-down being imposed in its various parts and provinces, it is feared that the number if infections could rise further. Towards the second half of October people are saying, and media reports confirming, that more virus infections is being registered.



The world watches to see what happens. Is China on the verge of another Covid-19 rise, this time an epidamic it can't contain as in the first period?

