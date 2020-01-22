Finally a Government! But Are People in Lebanon Ready to Accept Their New Politicians?

Briefly after the announcement of the new long-awaited government in Lebanon, protests erupted around the country, with many blocking roads and burning tires, but on social media there were mixed reactions to the newly-formed cabinet.

In the proposed government, women gained more roles than ever before in the history of the crisis-stricken country where prominent long-ruling politicians have finally been ousted.

لأول مرة بتاريخ لبنان:

٦ وزيرات من أصل ٢٠ !

أي ٣٠% من الحكومة !

هيدا شي منيح و هيدا تقدم لدور المرأة بالحياة السياسية ✌

و خاصتا إنو لأول مرة بت كون

نائبة رئيس الحكومة و وزيرة دفاع أمرأة

و أيضا وزيرة العدل أمرأة ! — Vera Aoun (@VeraAoun2) January 21, 2020

Translation: For the first time in Lebanese history we have 6 female ministers out of 20. That's 30% of the cabinet. This is great and a good advancement for women in politics. Especially that women are for the first time taking roles of deputy prime minister and minister of defense and justice."

30% women (6/20) in the new Government of #Lebanon🇱🇧.Women’s political participation in ‘leadership’ positions is no longer a dream. Credit goes to #Feminists & #WomensRights groups at all levels who relentlessly fought for #Genderquota & equal representation. A major step fwd 👏 pic.twitter.com/yHRnHFm7wh — Jumanah Zabaneh (@j_zabaneh) January 22, 2020

Many Lebanese users hailed the new 'rescue team' which has been formed of all new ministers hoping that the new government will successfully divert the country away from its looming economic disaster if given a fair chance. But others seemed suspicious of any prospects saying that it could be too late for anyone to save the country from 'inevitable collapse'.

إلى الحكومة الجديدة:أمامكم فرصة تاريخية لتقديم أنموذج جديد في الحكم تتوافق مع مصلحة الناس وليس الطبقة المتوحشة من سياسيين ومصارف وحيتان .

إما أن تنجحوا،أو تكونوا أسوأ من الحريرية السياسية وحلفائها.البحر أمامكم والشعب وراءكم.وليس لكم من حجج بعد اليوم.#لبنان_يتنفض

#حسان_دياب pic.twitter.com/RzT9spY0vf — Tarek Abboud طارق عبود (@Tarek_Abboud70) January 22, 2020

Translation: "Dear new government: You have a historic opportunity to present a new model of governance, once that works for the best of the people, and not the monstrous class that is of politicians, bankers and greedy businessmen. You'll either make it or else you'll be the worst form of all the past governments. You have the one and only option to make things work. You have absolutely no excuses starting from today.

Road blocks popping up across Lebanon to reject the government of Hassan Diab, which is set to be announced later tonight



Protesters already gathering in the now-traditional protest squares, #حكومة_الفشل already trending#LebanonProtests — Emily Lewis (@EmCLew) January 21, 2020

Here we go again. An organized orchestra on social media to destroy lebanon and the newly formed government. They don't know this time the other side will hit the street! Get prepared mother fuckers! !!#حكومه_الفشل — Joseph Ghassan (@joe3dr) January 21, 2020

The new prime minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab, is a former minister of education who had previously pledged an independent technocratic cabinet which will only work to represent 'protesters' aspirations'. He added that his government "will strive to meet protesters' demands for an independent judiciary system, restoration of misplaced funds, and to fight all sorts of illegal gains."

On social media, some Lebanese commentators suggested giving the new government a 6-month deadline to rescue the economy suggesting that citizens should keep pressuring the new cabinet members to do their best.

Mabrouk Prime Minister Hassan Diab! Let's give our new Lebanese Prime Minister the time... let's stand next to him, hand by hand! Let's give him 6 months' full support to help him do his best... We urge you to not switch to crazy!! #Lebanon #حسان_دياب - https://t.co/BQIWMwsypk pic.twitter.com/7jlbbyLP45 — OneFineArt.com (@onefineart) January 22, 2020

ن اهم الوزارات بهالازمة حالياً:

المالية(الاموال منهوبة/الخطط المالية للازمة) وزيرها الخبير الاقتصادي #غازي_وزنه كتار بوافقوا على مناقبيته وفهماته.

العدل(القضاء/محاربة الفاسدين) المحامية #ماري_كلود_نجم كانت تعطي محاضرات بخيم الثورة والكل بوافق على شطارتها وجديتها.

فلنراقب ونضغط pic.twitter.com/TokoSkAAWc — 🇱🇧 Rachel Karam 🇱🇧 (@KaramRachel) January 21, 2020

Translation: "Some of the most important ministries nowadays are the Ministry of Finance, because the country has been ripped off and needs new financial plans. The Minister of Finance is Ghazi Wazni who's regarded by most people as a wise man. The Ministry of Justice has been headed by the lawyer Zeina Claud Nijm who used to lead protesters' discussions and everyone agrees that she's a brilliant expert. Let's watch and pressure them to do their best."

I guess we refused to believe how entrenched they are in their corruption.

While we’re losing lives, they will always find ways to crush us more. Our only hope is an early election. #القوة_للناس #الحكومة_الجديدة — Giz (@GIz167) January 22, 2020

6 months is too soon. 1.5 years is fair just so that the technocrat government has enough time to accomplish something and stabilize the economical and social situation in Lebanon. — Toufic Rizkallah (@Toufic_Riz) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile some Lebanese speculated that giving the new government a chance to improve the state of the economy will be worth it, considering that the country is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

Let's say we want to be positive and give this new cabinet a chance, can we afford "giving chances" in this current critical situation?#لبنان_يتنفض — Nicolas عbdallaه (@nicolasabdalla) January 21, 2020