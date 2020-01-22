Finally a Government! But Are People in Lebanon Ready to Accept Their New Politicians?

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published January 22nd, 2020 - 07:17 GMT
The new Prime Minister of Lebanon pledged an independent technocratic cabinet that will only work to represent protesters aspirations (AFP)

Briefly after the announcement of the new long-awaited government in Lebanon, protests erupted around the country, with many blocking roads and burning tires, but on social media there were mixed reactions to the newly-formed cabinet.

In the proposed government, women gained more roles than ever before in the history of the crisis-stricken country where prominent long-ruling politicians have finally been ousted. 

Translation: For the first time in Lebanese history we have 6 female ministers out of 20. That's 30% of the cabinet. This is great and a good advancement for women in politics. Especially that women are for the first time taking roles of deputy prime minister and minister of defense and justice." 

Many Lebanese users hailed the new 'rescue team' which has been formed of all new ministers hoping that the new government will successfully divert the country away from its looming economic disaster if given a fair chance. But others seemed suspicious of any prospects saying that it could be too late for anyone to save the country from 'inevitable collapse'. 

Translation: "Dear new government: You have a historic opportunity to present a new model of governance, once that works for the best of the people, and not the monstrous class that is of politicians, bankers and greedy businessmen. You'll either make it or else you'll be the worst form of all the past governments. You have the one and only option to make things work. You have absolutely no excuses starting from today.

The new prime minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab, is a former minister of education who had previously pledged an independent technocratic cabinet which will only work to represent 'protesters' aspirations'. He added that his government "will strive to meet protesters' demands for an independent judiciary system, restoration of misplaced funds, and to fight all sorts of illegal gains."

On social media, some Lebanese commentators suggested giving the new government a 6-month deadline to rescue the economy suggesting that citizens should keep pressuring the new cabinet members to do their best.

Translation: "Some of the most important ministries nowadays are the Ministry of Finance, because the country has been ripped off and needs new financial plans. The Minister of Finance is Ghazi Wazni who's regarded by most people as a wise man. The Ministry of Justice has been headed by the lawyer Zeina Claud Nijm who used to lead protesters' discussions and everyone agrees that she's a brilliant expert. Let's watch and pressure them to do their best."

Meanwhile some Lebanese speculated that giving the new government a chance to improve the state of the economy will be worth it, considering that the country is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history.   


