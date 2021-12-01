  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. First Decision by Twitter’s New CEO: What Do We Know?

First Decision by Twitter’s New CEO: What Do We Know?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published December 1st, 2021 - 07:31 GMT
Parag Agrawal
Parag Agrawal has been announced as Twitter's new CEO. (Shutterstock edited by Albawaba)

Only two days after Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey announced leaving his post as platform's CEO, the incoming CEO has taken his first decision regarding Twitter's private media rules.

Also Read9 Facts You Didn't Know About Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal9 Facts You Didn't Know About Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal

The Mumbai-born software engineer Parag Agrawal has taken his first policy decision in regard to Twitter's rules for sharing private media, prohibiting sharing private media or information of people without their consent.

"Publishing other people's private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs, is already not allowed on Twitter. This includes threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so." - Twitter 

According to the official statement published by Twitter to announce the policy update, the platform addressed growing concerns that its network with more than 200 million active users has been used as "a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals.

Twitter's policy change has been linked to the network's realization that "sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm."

"this update will allow us to take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted." - Twitter 

Moreover, the official statement named "women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities" as potential targets of harm such as being defamed or blackmailed.

Online, Twitter users expressed relief over the new policy and hoped that it goes into effect to help users feel safer in the growing digital community. 

Tags:Twitterprivate mediaParag Agrawal

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...