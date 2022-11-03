  1. Home
  3. First of a Kind: Synagogue in an Arab University!

First of a Kind: Synagogue in an Arab University!

ALBAWABA - This is indeed seen as amazing news for Israel at least with the Arab world being turned upside down regarding the Jewish state. 

The news comes with plenty of hashtags. This is the first synagogue in an Arab university and its in Morocco. The Jewish place of worship is to be placed in the Mohammad VI Polytechnic University near Marrakesh.   

The news is also trending both in English and Arabic because it is seen as an unprecedented move. The synagogue is to exist next to a mosque designed to show religious tolerance and coexistence

The Jewish construct is being praised with ferocity for its implication and complete normalization including in cultural and religious areas and is made to attract Israeli students to Moroccan universities.

The following tweet stresses the educational angle related to the synagogue in the university and which is made in agreement with outside educational bodies. 

Another tweet from the American Sephardi Federation

And again in Arabic.

 

