First of a Kind: Synagogue in an Arab University!

ALBAWABA - This is indeed seen as amazing news for Israel at least with the Arab world being turned upside down regarding the Jewish state.

Amazing news! 🕎🇲🇦



Morocco has now the first synagogue in a university in the Arab and Muslim world.

This is the Synagogue of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, one of the best universities in the country. pic.twitter.com/vfA0phjUGj — Zineb Riboua (@zriboua) November 2, 2022

The news comes with plenty of hashtags. This is the first synagogue in an Arab university and its in Morocco. The Jewish place of worship is to be placed in the Mohammad VI Polytechnic University near Marrakesh.

An honor to be invited to place the Mezuzah at the Synagogue of the Mohammed VI Polytecnic University near Marrakesh. The first synagogue in a university in the Arab and Muslim world. @AmericanSephard @gulfjewish @OfficialMimouna @IsraelArabic @kaisos1987 @Conf_of_Pres @JNS_org pic.twitter.com/4hE9poQ2bX — Rabbi Elie Abadie MD حاخام دكتور ايلي عبادي (@RabbiElieAbadie) November 1, 2022

The news is also trending both in English and Arabic because it is seen as an unprecedented move. The synagogue is to exist next to a mosque designed to show religious tolerance and coexistence.

افتتح المغرب أول كنيس يهودي في العالم العربي داخل حرم جامعي، وذلك في جامعة محمد السادس متعددة التخصصات التقنية بالقرب من مراكش بجوار مسجد جديد. pic.twitter.com/g8zEREhYoR — مقاطعة (@Boycott4Pal) November 3, 2022

The Jewish construct is being praised with ferocity for its implication and complete normalization including in cultural and religious areas and is made to attract Israeli students to Moroccan universities.

🇲🇦🇮🇱 Back on the 7th edition of the Moroccan Jewish #University held in October 31st 2022 😍 celebrating the inauguration of Beth-EL #Synagogue, the first of its kind all over the #MiddleEast.

I truly like what we're achieving here. #ANewEra has begun#WeAreMore #WeAreMorocco https://t.co/ZCKMTPVOiP — ۞ Imad | عماد | ⵉⵎⴰⴷ | ימאד۞ (@ImadOUAZZANII) November 1, 2022

The following tweet stresses the educational angle related to the synagogue in the university and which is made in agreement with outside educational bodies.

للتوضيح جامعة محمد السادس بوليتكنك @UM6P_officiel اقامت الكنيس بالتعاون مع مجموعة @ocpgroup @AmericanSephard @OfficialMimouna بعد التوقيع على تفاهمات مع جامعات 🇮🇱لفتح الباب امام طلاب اسرائيليين ويهود التعلم في بوليتكنك فيما اقام على الحفل ASF وميمونة والجالية اليهودية المغربية — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) November 3, 2022

