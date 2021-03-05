First Retirement Community Homes to Open for LGBT+ People in London

Older LGBT people have celebrated the latest news of opening a special retirement community for homosexuals, transgenders, gays, lesbians and bisexuals.

Moreover, the retirement community will not only host LGBTQ people, but will also welcome straight people; who support them and call for equal values of the gay community, according to Evening Standard newspaper.

London is an open, diverse, inclusive city. I'm delighted the UK's first LGBTQ+ retirement community will be here in London - and proud to be supporting @tonichousing to make it happen. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/PxwZcBmyMw — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 2, 2021

Britain’s first-ever retirement community for older LGBT+ members will be built in the Vauxhall area. Tonic revealed it intends to buy 19 furnished apartments at the Lord Foster designed Bankhouse development next to the Thames; as the housing association wants to get a £5.7 million loan from London's mayor.

Purchasers may get shares that round to 25%-75% and pay rent on the remaining portion. Additionally, they will have the ability to buy support and care packages depending on their needs.

Deputy Mayor for housing Tom Copley announced: “Many older people have grown up when society was a lot less accepting and to someone moving into a new community and you are not sure how accepting people will be towards you, that can be quite intimidating.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “London is an open, diverse, inclusive city” revealing that he is happy to see these long-held plans come to fruition, adding that he was delighted to accept this loan proposal to help bring equality to the UK.

"UK’s first LGBT+ retirement community given green light to open in 2021."



We are proud to announce that we will soon be opening the UK’s first LGBT+ affirming retirement community after securing a £5.7m loan from the @MayorofLondon.



Full announcement: https://t.co/PyEX1YrZ6F pic.twitter.com/OxRWrVN0AZ — Tonic Housing 🌈🏘️ (@tonichousing) March 2, 2021

On the other hand, while the UK is aiming and working to make homosexuals more comfortable to live in it, the US LGBT community was disappointed after Mississippi state officials passed bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, which is the first of its kind to be sent to a governor's desk this year.

This legalization is described by Alphonso David, the president of Human Rights Campaign, as a way to make transgender’s life unbearble.