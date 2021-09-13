  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. First Saudi Female Barber Breaks Social Norms

First Saudi Female Barber Breaks Social Norms

Published September 13th, 2021 - 11:48 GMT
Saudi barber Wafa' Saqer
Saudi barber Wafa' Saqer has been working in the field for 2 years. (Snapchat video screenshots)
Highlights
The video of the first Saudi barber got over one million views on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s first ever female barber has opened a huge debate on social media for breaking all stereotypes on possible job opportunities suitable for females.

Also ReadSaynab Abdikarin: First Woman Rickshaw Taxi Driver in SomaliaSaynab Abdikarin: First Woman Rickshaw Taxi Driver in Somalia

Famous social media figure Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi has shared an interview with the female barber introduced as Wafa’ Saqer while she was cutting a young boy’s hair

Al-Mutairi shared the clip, that received over one million views on Twitter, on his Snapchat account and wrote: “Wafa’ Saqer, the first Saudi Barber.” In the video, he hailed her Wafa’ and supported her work which started as a talent then developed to a successful job.

Massive debate began on social media after the video was shared; most of the comments tended to be very supportive of Wafa’ who broke Saudi’s typical stereotypes about jobs that are suitable for women; where barbering was an exclusive job for men.

One of Wafa’ biggest supporters was her mother who revealed that she is very proud of her daughter’s work as a barber.

Saudi’s first female barber has been developing her work at her house for two years where she learned different haircuts including the French style. She also revealed that her goal is to open her own hair salon that carries her name.

Unfortunately, not all people were supportive to see the first ever Saudi female barber. Some have criticized Wafa’ justifying that it is a men’s only job slamming the modern lifestyle Saudis have reached.

Another commented that  overreacting with anything just because it was done by a woman belittls her in an indirect way.

Twitter users have shared the video with a hashtag "#أول_حلاقة_سعودية - the first Saudi barber- and it went viral and trended in Saudi Arabia.

The first Saudi female barber Wafa' Saqer has advised youth in her country to go after their dreams until they reach them saying that once you believe in yourself you’ll be successful.

Tags:Saudi ArabiabarberFemalestereotypesstereotypebusiness

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...