First Saudi Female Barber Breaks Social Norms

Saudi Arabia’s first ever female barber has opened a huge debate on social media for breaking all stereotypes on possible job opportunities suitable for females.

Famous social media figure Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi has shared an interview with the female barber introduced as Wafa’ Saqer while she was cutting a young boy’s hair

عزالله انها كفو وبنت رجال

افتخرت بموهبتها ولا استحت

وأمها معها خير سند

واليوم تفتخر إنها #اول_حلاقه_سعوديه

يازين شغلها وإبداعها بنت #الطائف 👌🏻🇸🇦



pic.twitter.com/rgEwzZgavR — عبدالرحمن المطيري (@abd_ml1) September 11, 2021

Al-Mutairi shared the clip, that received over one million views on Twitter, on his Snapchat account and wrote: “Wafa’ Saqer, the first Saudi Barber.” In the video, he hailed her Wafa’ and supported her work which started as a talent then developed to a successful job.

Massive debate began on social media after the video was shared; most of the comments tended to be very supportive of Wafa’ who broke Saudi’s typical stereotypes about jobs that are suitable for women; where barbering was an exclusive job for men.

نفتخر فيك يا وفاء والحمدلله تحقق حلمك ، ونفتخر بعبدالرحمن المطيري اللي يدهشنا دائمًا بسناباته الرائعة والهادفة👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NfABQzibcR — 🦋MR3 (@Dim_l1) September 12, 2021

One of Wafa’ biggest supporters was her mother who revealed that she is very proud of her daughter’s work as a barber.

Saudi’s first female barber has been developing her work at her house for two years where she learned different haircuts including the French style. She also revealed that her goal is to open her own hair salon that carries her name.

Unfortunately, not all people were supportive to see the first ever Saudi female barber. Some have criticized Wafa’ justifying that it is a men’s only job slamming the modern lifestyle Saudis have reached.

Another commented that overreacting with anything just because it was done by a woman belittls her in an indirect way.

#اول_حلاقه_سعوديه



المفروض اننا كـ سعوديين وسعوديات

أولوياتنا وطموحاتنا/ أن نكون علماء وفلاسفة ومخترعين وأطباء ومهندسين الخ

،،،ونصدر العلم والمعرفة للناس



على كل حال الله يرزقها رزقاً حلالً طيباً https://t.co/sOdKYydbtG — عبدالعزيز الخمشي (@abdoool222) September 11, 2021

Twitter users have shared the video with a hashtag "#أول_حلاقة_سعودية - the first Saudi barber- and it went viral and trended in Saudi Arabia.

The first Saudi female barber Wafa' Saqer has advised youth in her country to go after their dreams until they reach them saying that once you believe in yourself you’ll be successful.