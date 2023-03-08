1st transgender MP dies in New Zealand

ALBAWABA - New Zealand politician Georgina Beyer, who is the first transgender MP in parliament and a former porn star and sex worker, has died at the age of 65.

The proponent of LGBTQ+ rights died in her hospital bed in a nursing home in Wellington, New Zealand.

Fabulous woman. Rest In Power, Georgina. 🌺🏳️‍🌈



Beyer served as the mayor of Carterton and as a Labour MP for Wairarapa. She was a vocal activist for LGBTQI rights. https://t.co/qLqrYUNLwk — Michèle A'Court (@MicheleACourt) March 6, 2023

She is the first transgender woman to reach Parliament and had distinguished accomplishments in favor of transgender and gay people in her country.

In 2020, she was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for Services to the LGBT Community.

New Zealander Georgina Beyer is known for her work in the legalization of civil unions and gay marriage as well as the decriminalization of prostitution. https://t.co/OlvtIqaDLi — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 6, 2023

Before moving to politics, Beyer lived a life punctuated by homosexuality, acting in pornographic films, and involving in sex work.

Council names road after late transgender MP and mayor Georgina Beyer https://t.co/0vh9CRcCqQ pic.twitter.com/BntY7MIcKE — nzherald (@nzherald) March 8, 2023

She later became mayor of Carterton, north of her country, and was elected to the National Parliament, in 1999. She then served as a Labor MP until 2007.

During her work as a deputy, she sought to decriminalize prostitution and persuade the deputies to do so. The law was passed with difficulty, by one vote.