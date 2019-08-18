Here are Five Viral Videos of Antifa Extremism in Portland



Hundreds of protesters had taken part of an Antifa riot in Portland city in Oregon, US, on Saturday that witnessed massive clashes and violence between counter-groups of protesters. A lot of western journalists who veer to the left have some sympathy with the group - here's some videos so you can make up your own mind.







The protest that was mainly organized by Antifa, the leftist and 'anti-fascist' group known for their use of physical intimidation.

While more than a dozen were arrested and around six people were injured, several videos have been uploaded to the internet documenting moments when protesters confronted each others using weapons of metal and wood, chemical spray and stun guns.

Here are the top five videos that documented Saturday’s confrontations between the Antifa and counter-groups in Portland.

No police in sight as antifa mob descends on men. A fight involving weapons breaks out. Video courtesy of @TPostMillennial. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/ddbHB7gwCx — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Antifa pushing another person out of the park, calling him a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/kc6FfyRbD4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Man was beaten and maced by Antifa. He wandered off dazed and bloodied and collapsed in a parking lot. No authorities have helped him yet. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Jq36rhAF22 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019