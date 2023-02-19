Floating hotel designated for Turkish earthquake homeless

ALBAWABA - A cruise ship, or floating hotel, docked, on Saturday, in the port of Iskenderun, in the Turkish state of Hatay, and was designated to accommodate those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, welcomed those affected by the devastating earthquake, aboard the ship, in which they will reside at, for the time being.

Donmez listened to residents' requests and spent time with the children.

According to circulating information, the ship includes 1056 beds. However, it is not yet clear how many people the ship will accommodate or for how long would they stay there.

On Feb.6, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another quake hours later with a magnitude of 7.6.

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey reached 40,642 people. As for Syria, the number of victims reached approximately 6,396