Flock of birds hit airplane, cause fire

ALBAWABA - During the past hours, social networking sites were buzzing with videos showing an airplane filled with smoke and fire from the inside, due to its collision with a flock of birds. An incident that caused panic and distraught among passengers.

A Southwest Airlines plane's cabin was filled with smoke shortly after takeoff, causing panic and confusion among passengers.

According to the circulated information, after Boeing 737 took off from Havana airport in Cuba, the plane's engine collided with a flock of birds, which led to causing fire.

Passengers experienced terrifying moments in Southwest flight from Cuba to FLL after birds struck one of the engines which caused it to catch fire and cabin to fill up with smoke. Plane landed back in Havana, Cuba. The airline only reported minor injuries🙏| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/KzRdp3gXwC — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 6, 2023

There were no reports of injuries, but screams were heard from adults and children, throughout the widespread videos, amidst the stupor of some passengers who did not even understand what was going on.

A Southwest flight from Havana, Cuba, to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing in Havana on March 5, after it struck a flock of birds in mid-air shortly after takeoff pic.twitter.com/yKzhFg1YBq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 7, 2023

According to the videos, which were taken by passengers themselves, some of the travelers tried to release oxygen masks after they were covered in smoke and some of them began to suffocate.

The pilot managed to return the plane safely to Havana. Passengers used the emergency slides to exit the plane.

The flight was en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before the accident, and it was carrying 147 passengers and six employees on board.