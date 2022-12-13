Florida teacher disturbs prayers of Muslim students

  1. Home
Published December 13th, 2022 - 09:56 GMT
Muslim students were allegedly interrupted by a teacher. (TikTok/ @gawpu)
The teacher was fired immediately after the video.

ALBAWABA - A TikTok video of a teacher in the United States allegedly disturbing Muslim students while performing prayers went viral on the internet. Sources added that the teacher was fired immediately afterwards.

Franklin Academy Charter School in Florida stated on Thursday that school leadership was aware of the "very troubling TikTok video" and that they "do not tolerate discriminatory behavior in any form."

In the viral clip, which recorded more than 7.3 million views, three Muslim students were praying when they were interrupted by an unidentified individual whose legs only appeared in the video. But a woman voice was heard saying: "Hold on, this is my office, yeah. and y' all doing this magic." 

Then, she strolled between the students as they knelt in prayers, stepping on their fingers, before declaring that she believed in Jesus, making that her main justification for interrupting the prayers.

@gawpu i literally dont even believe what happened to me is real im still shook. #muslim #praying #tate #prayer #andrewtate #andrewmuslim #kanye #islam ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & Reidenshi

A TikTok user, named gawpu, shared the video with the caption: "I literally don't even believe what happened to me is real. I'm still (in) shock." The clip incurred the wrath of other users, who accused the teacher of racism. One proclaimed: "WE ALL SUPPORT YOU GUYS." 

Gawpu, who has 17.800 followers on TikTok, explained what happened with him and his friends while praying. He said: "To clear (things) up, we asked two teachers if we can go pray and they allowed us into the room that we were in, everything was fine until she walked in."

