Former NBA Player Royce White Slams Persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China

Published July 15th, 2021 - 12:35 GMT
Former NBA Player denounced China's persecution of Uyghur Muslims
Former NBA Player, Royce White, holding a t-shirt in support of Uyghur Muslims facing ethnic cleansing in China. (Screenshot/ Twitter)
Uyghur Muslims are being detained in concentration camps in Xinjiang.

Former NBA player Royce White put on a t-shirt to show support for Uyghur Muslims facing oppression by the Chinese government in a post game interview.

The basketball player spoke to a CBS representative about Uyghur Muslims while holding a black t-shirt with a slogan “Free The Uyghurs.”

The reporter asked Royce White “is this your shirt; what does it mean?”. He answered: “”Free the Uyghurs; two million ethnic minorities are living in concentration camps in China.”

Twitter users have hailed the basketballer’s support for China’s minority; Khaled Beydoun, a law professor and author, shared a photo of the former NBA player while carrying the shirt and wrote: “Salute Royce White, one of the few American athletes to talk about the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.”

After loads of debates in social media; Royce White slammed the huge criticism by media outlets and said that he believes the attacks show that he is on the right track.

He continued: “When it doesn’t suit anybody to talk about justice and freedom, that’s when you should talk about it.”

The Uyghurs are recognized by the Chinese government as a regional minority and the titular people of Xinjiang. The government is accused of performing ethnic cleansing to the minority group. Millions of Muslims are kept in concentration camps north-west region of Xinjiang forcibly working and exposed to torture; women are being raped and forced to undergo birth control programs.

World leaders have slammed China’s oppression against the Muslim minorities; Canada, EU, US and the UK have jointly imposed sanctions on Xinjiang to slam the human rights violations and abuses there.

