A former princess of Qatar has been pronounced dead by Spanish authorities last night, upon a call by one of her daughters to the police in the Spanish city of Marbella, as she was trying to reach her out from France.

Spanish police announced finding the lifeless body of Polish-American Kasia Gallanio on Sunday morning, Le Parisien reported.

While the direct cause of her death is yet to be determined by an ongoing autopsy, initial reports hint at the possibility of Kasia Gallanio's death resulting from a drug overdose.

Kasia Gallanio, 45, was known for her marriage to Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, the 73-years old uncle of Qatar's current Emir.

Upon divorce, the former Qatari process, Gallanio, had entered a 10-year-old custody battle with the Qatari Emir, Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, whom she had accused of sexually assaulting their three daughters.

On social media, the former Qatari princess, who now lives in Spain, used to repeatedly post photos showing off her prestigious lifestyle. She also used to post pictures with her, now teenage, kids from time to time. Gallanio had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Gallanio's sudden death has been sparking numerous rumors online, including questions over whether her death was linked to her legal battles with her former husband or not.

Who is Kasia Gallanio's ex-husband?

Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, is the eldest son of Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the grandfather of Qatar's current Emir, who had headed Qatar between 1972 to 1995.

Kasia Gallanio's ex-husband was Qatar's Oil and Finances Minister for nearly 20 years during his father's reign before Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani was deposed by his son, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in 1995.

Currently, Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani is believed to reside in France as he leads the opposition to Qatar's ruler, his nephew, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani had married Kasia Gallanio in 2004 and had three daughters with her, including a twin. Upon their split, Kasia Gallanio was denied custody and her daughters stayed with their father in France, a decision was taken against the kids' own well, according to Gallanio's claims.