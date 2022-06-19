The French Epstein? 4 Moroccan Women Accuse Tycoon Jacques Bouthier of Sexual Assault

Since the beginning of 2022, the French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier has been facing several scandals, one after the other, resulting in his resignation as CEO of insurance brokers Vilavi, formerly known as Assu 2000.

Rape and human trafficking allegations against France's famous rich businessman Jacques Bouthier were first reported last March when a 22-year-old French woman arrived at a police station in Paris to accuse Jacques Bouthier of "holding her captive for five years", during which she was "forced to have sex with him in exchange for food and accommodation".

The young woman had explained that she was freed at the age of 22 for another 14-year-old girl, saying she "was too old for Bouthier".

Jacques Bouthier, 75

Moreover, media sources reported that the 22-year-old woman had filmed Jacques Bouthier in bed with the new teenager on his hold and handed the video to the police to further support her claims.

In May 2022, Jacques Bouthier, 75, was arrested after a list of allegations was presented, including "trafficking in human beings, rape of a minor over the age of 15, exploitation of minors for prostitution, and sexual assault on a minor under the age of 15".

Arrests that took place last month included Jacques Bouthier's wife and two of his employees, who all allegedly helped him take sexual advances of young people over the years.

Four women in Morocco have filed complaints of sexual harassment against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier.



Now aged between 26 & 28, they had been employed by his firm in Tangier.



The women said they had been sacked after refusing to give in to harassment & intimidation pic.twitter.com/pqPD8bDsEd — Deniride (@Edirined) June 18, 2022

Following his arrest, employees at Jacques Bouthie's globally renowned insurance group Assu 2000, renamed Vilavi this year, came forward and reported similar harassment both in France and Morocco.

Among women who accuse Jacques Bouthie of sexual assault are four Moroccan women who worked at Assu 2000's office in Tangier, Morroco.

The four women appeared at a press conference organized by the Moroccan Association for the Rights of Victims on Friday, detailing their legal action against Jacques Bouthie who had repeatedly attempted to gain sexual advances from the women working at his company between 2018 and 2022.

"He asked to sleep with me and when I said no, he asked me to introduce him to a sister, a female cousin or a friend, saying he would give me a nice present in exchange." - Victim

During the press conference held, the four Moroccan women explained that Jacques Bouthie's requests for sex were known to French and Moroccan executives for years.

Jacques Bouthie is also under financial investigations over "abuse of corporate assets, concealment of abuse of corporate assets, and organized money laundering”.