Is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Aiding the Russian Propaganda?

The war in Ukraine continues to drive numerous online conversations with millions of users weighing in on different developments, narratives, and media coverage.

Amongst the many discussions triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on the 24th of last month, is commentary made by American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, who is a well-known face of Fox News.

Attacks against remarks made by Tucker Carlson gained momentum after reports that Russia's Kremlin has sent a memo to Russian broadcasters urging them to use clips from his daily show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, as it supports the Russian narrative in regard to the war.

Take a minute to listen. @TuckerCarlson is actually accusing America of starting this war. Not Putin. Not Russia. But America. It’s our fault. He’s blaming America for launching this war. Tucker channels today’s GOP. And today’s GOP is the new “blame America” party. https://t.co/GkE061DSdj — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 8, 2022

In recent weeks, Carlson has heavily attacked the US administration of Joe Biden, blaming them for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has encouraged Russian state media to take him as an example of an influential media personality who can "change the American view of the war."

Meanwhile, many American social media users have shared clips by Tucker Carlson suggesting that his attacks on the Biden administration serve no purpose but to defend Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin? Has Putin shipped every middle class job in your town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked your business? Is he teaching your kids to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Does he eat dogs? pic.twitter.com/xYEvapjbNT — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 23, 2022

Not a day without Tucker Carlson on #Russia's state TV. Here's another clip being used by the Russians to promote their disinformation about #Ukraine allegedly creating "bio-weapons" in its lab. #TuckyoRose delivers again. pic.twitter.com/CP8m0aXSPh — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 10, 2022

Some online people went on to create photos of Tucker Carlson as though he is a Russian agent or journalist, posting them with the hashtag #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor, and demanding an end to his show.

Twitter commentators went even further by calling on an investigation into the role played by Fox News during the war, saying it hurts US interests during such a "critical" time.

Not a day without Tucker Carlson on #Russia's state TV. Here's another clip being used by the Russians to promote their disinformation about #Ukraine allegedly creating "bio-weapons" in its lab. #TuckyoRose delivers again. pic.twitter.com/CP8m0aXSPh — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 10, 2022

An article shared on the Russia-state owned Russia Today often known as RT, has commented on the role played by Carlson, suggesting he can play a major role in pivoting Americans' views on the war.

"Carlson has the most popular cable TV show in the US and his opinions influence how Americans vote." - RT

For the last three weeks, Russian troops have been trying to reach the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, following a decision taken by the Russian president Vladimir Putin to "disarm and neutralize" the neighboring country which had expressed plans to join both the European Union and NATO, both plans considered a threat to Russia.