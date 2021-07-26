France Sacks Two Imams Over "Sexist" Speeches

France’s interior ministry sacked two Muslim imams over speeches that were considered disrespectful of women which stands against the country’s values.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin took it to his Twitter page and said that he sacked two Muslim imams in both Hauts-de-Seine and Loire areas over violating the rules of the country.

He also wrote: “ We tirelessly fight those who flout the rules and values of the Republic.”

À ma demande, il a été mis fin aux fonctions de deux imams des Hauts-de-Seine et de la Loire aux prêches inacceptables.



Nous combattons sans relâche ceux qui bafouent les règles et les valeurs de la République.https://t.co/SpRtxpq5BN — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) July 23, 2021

Madi Ahamada, who made the speech on Eid Al-Adha, in Saint-Chamond region in Loire was sacked after a member in the Municipal council shared a clip of the speech on his twitter account. The interior minister has considered the verses taken from the holy Quran to reduce equality between men and women.

Darmanin called the governor's office in Loire to immediately suspend the imam in Al-Taqwa Mosque and make sure his contract is not renewed ever again.

في #فرنسا، تم عزل إمام مسجد منطقة "لوار" بأمر من وزير الداخلية جيرالد دارمانيان بحجة أن الآية والأحاديث النبوية التي تلاها في خطبة العيد تعتبر "مخالفة لقيم الجمهورية"! — Muhammet Erdoğan 🇹🇷- محمد أردوغان (@Muhamed_Erdogan) July 24, 2021

On the other hand, the imam revealed to a French newspaper that he was misunderstood and that Muslim girls are already going to work and collages; they are already becoming doctors and engineers.

The other imam, Mohammad Mahdi Bo-Zaid, was sacked by the French minister following a speech last month in the Great Mosque of Gennevilliers in Hauts-de-Seine.

The imam has criticized the way some Muslim women dress.

An Imam of a Mosque in France has been sacked at the order of the French Minister of Interior for reciting hadith and verses of the Quran in the Eid sermon that were deemed "contrary to the values of the republic". This is only the beginning and more Mosques will be targeted. pic.twitter.com/2e9XLVBXiC — muslim daily (@muslimdaily_) July 25, 2021

Some have attacked the Interior minister’s decision to sack the imam claiming France should be a country who cares about people’s freedom and by taking this decision he is being against human’s rights.

While others considered it as an attack on Islam amid the country’s latest reforms and the lower house’s approval to the anti-separatism bill to battle Islamist extremism.

"سنواجه بلا كلل أولئك الذين يعارضون قواعد وقيم الجمهورية"

..

إقالة مادي أحمدا، إمام مسجد سانت شاموند الكبير باقليم لوار وسط فرنسا بناء على طلب وزير الداخلية، جيرالد دارمانان، تحت ذريعة تلاوته في خطبة عيد الأضحي حديث وآيات من سورة الأحزاب تخاطب نساء النبي بالبقاء في البيوت — أحمد ماهر‿ العگيدي‿ (@3kaidy) July 24, 2021

The anti-separatism law, which was approved by 49 votes in France, was under debate for 7 months. It is considered as "anti-Muslim” law by the far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The French National Assembly just definitely adopted the Law strengthening Republican values aka “anti-separatism law”. It will most likely be challenged before the Constitutional Council. This law dangerously weakened our most basic civil liberties in the name of security. — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) July 23, 2021

Furthermore, in April 2021, the Senate wanted to approve a bill that bans Muslim girls from wearing Hijabs (Head scarfs) in public, but it was turned down after a massive campaign considering it a human rights violation.

Nevertheless, French president Emmanuel Macron was under fire months ago after he supported Charlie Hebdo’s offensive drawings of Prophet Mohammad calling it freedom of expression. Multiple campaigns in Arab countries started, following Macron’s defense of the cartoons, calling for the boycott of French goods in support of the Prophet.