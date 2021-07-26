France Sacks Two Imams Over "Sexist" Speeches

  1. Home
July 26th, 2021
Two Muslim imams sacked for violating the country's values.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

France’s interior ministry sacked two Muslim imams over speeches that were considered disrespectful of women which stands against the country’s values.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin took it to his Twitter page and said that he sacked two Muslim imams in both Hauts-de-Seine and Loire areas over violating the rules of the country. 

He also wrote: “ We tirelessly fight those who flout the rules and values of the Republic.”

Madi Ahamada, who made the speech on Eid Al-Adha, in Saint-Chamond region in Loire was sacked after a member in the Municipal council shared a clip of the speech on his twitter account. The interior minister has considered the verses taken from the holy Quran to reduce equality between men and women.

Darmanin called the governor's office in Loire to immediately suspend the imam in Al-Taqwa Mosque and make sure his contract is not renewed ever again.

On the other hand, the imam revealed to a French newspaper that he was misunderstood and that Muslim girls are already going to work and collages; they are already becoming doctors and engineers.

The other imam, Mohammad Mahdi Bo-Zaid, was sacked by the French minister following a speech last month in the Great Mosque of Gennevilliers in Hauts-de-Seine.

The imam has criticized the way some Muslim women dress.

Some have attacked the Interior minister’s decision to sack the imam claiming France should be a country who cares about people’s freedom and by taking this decision he is being against human’s rights.

While others considered it as an attack on Islam amid the country’s latest reforms and the lower house’s approval to the anti-separatism bill to battle Islamist extremism.

The anti-separatism law, which was approved by 49 votes in France, was under debate for 7 months. It is considered as "anti-Muslim” law by the far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Furthermore, in April 2021, the Senate wanted to approve a bill that bans Muslim girls from wearing Hijabs (Head scarfs) in public, but it was turned down after a massive campaign considering it a human rights violation.

 Nevertheless, French president Emmanuel Macron was under fire months ago after he supported Charlie Hebdo’s offensive drawings of Prophet Mohammad calling it freedom of expression. Multiple campaigns in Arab countries started, following Macron’s defense of the cartoons, calling for the boycott of French goods in support of the Prophet.

