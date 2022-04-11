  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #FreeAhmadManasra: Palestinian Child Prisoner in Israeli Jail Since 2015

#FreeAhmadManasra: Palestinian Child Prisoner in Israeli Jail Since 2015

Published April 11th, 2022 - 09:14 GMT
Child prisoner Ahmad Manasra
Child prisoner Ahmad Manasra (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Free Ahmad Manasra! This is the name that is trending on the social media as evidenced by the different hashtags both in English and Arabic. The hashtags include: #Palestiniens #AhmadManasra #FreeAhmadManasra #freeAhmadMansarah #unchilding #الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة

Presently, there is an global electronic campaign calling for the release of the Jerusalemite prisoner Ahmad Manasra who's been held in solidarity confinement by the Israeli occupation forces for the fourth consecutive month.

This is against international law for there is a time-limit for which prisoners are incarcerated in solitary confinement. 

His next court hearing in front of Israeli judges is on 13 April and many on the social media are pleading for everyone to sign a petition they hope would lead to his release.

Ahmad Manasra was arrested in 2015 just when he was 13 years, and was sentenced in 2016, initially for 12 years that was subsequently reduced to 9.5 years and a hefty fine of over $47,000 which his poor family had to scrape for to get.

Many today hope he would be released through the local and international campaign led by the Palestine Global Mental Health Network. The network joins forces with Palestinian and international activists, mental health experts and legal experts to seek the release of Ahmad Manasra, who is now 20 years-old from Beit Hanina in occupied Jerusalem. 

Much question marks stand out about his initial conviction as he was allegedly involved in the stabbing of two Jews in the Israeli settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev.

This is although he kept denying he "didn't remember" any direct role in the stabbing carried out by his 15-year-old cousin Hassan Khalid Manasra who was shot dead on the scene by Israeli forces. 

Since then Ahmad Manasra have suffered in prison, going different kinds of torture that immediately started with his arrest through a leaked video that was splashed on the social media.

It was there for all to see and which involved some of the ugliest interrogations that scared the wits out of the little boy. 

Mobilization for his release is being made from different corners of the world  including:

 

Tags:Ahmad ManasraIsraelJerusalemBeit Haninaoccupied East Jerusalem

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...