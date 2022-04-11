FreeAhmadManasra: Palestinian Child Prisoner in Israeli Jail Since 2015

ALBAWABA - Free Ahmad Manasra! This is the name that is trending on the social media as evidenced by the different hashtags both in English and Arabic. The hashtags include: #Palestiniens #AhmadManasra #FreeAhmadManasra #freeAhmadMansarah #unchilding #الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة

*Action must be taken to save Ahmed Manasra"

Child prisoner Manasra is subjected to great psychological pressure, & the harshest methods of physical and psychological torture, which cannot be tolerated, which compounded his suffering,acute pain and chronic pain.#FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/xNAsUGayHO — ﮼نورالهدى 𓂆 (@NoorSerhann) April 10, 2022

Presently, there is an global electronic campaign calling for the release of the Jerusalemite prisoner Ahmad Manasra who's been held in solidarity confinement by the Israeli occupation forces for the fourth consecutive month.

Ahmad Manasra is a Palestinian youth who was imprisoned 7 years ago, at the age of 13, by the occupation forces and has since been suffering from intense psychological torture including solitary confinement.#الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة #FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/Ckb6eFyhWd — fadel 𓂆 (@fadelmoghrabi) April 10, 2022

This is against international law for there is a time-limit for which prisoners are incarcerated in solitary confinement.

A global electronic campaign calling for the release of the Jerusalemite prisoner Ahmad Manasra who's been held in solidarity confinement by Israeli occupation for the fourth consecutive month.



Let us be his voice! #FreeAhmadManasra#الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة pic.twitter.com/b08GVoCrtS — Eman𓂆🇵🇸 (@Emannajee) April 10, 2022

His next court hearing in front of Israeli judges is on 13 April and many on the social media are pleading for everyone to sign a petition they hope would lead to his release.

Ahmad Manasra was arrested in 2015 just when he was 13 years, and was sentenced in 2016, initially for 12 years that was subsequently reduced to 9.5 years and a hefty fine of over $47,000 which his poor family had to scrape for to get.

“The hashtag & social media campaigns lift the spirit of both Ahmad and his family.

“When we told him everyone is standing with him, he felt sense of hope & comfort.”

For us it maybe just an effortless tweet but for them it means a lot!#الحرية_لأحمد_المناصرة #FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/bBKXl6Qacu — Ghali ⵣ 𓂆 🇵🇸 ❁ UpTheRebels! (@Ghali_Zayane) April 10, 2022

Many today hope he would be released through the local and international campaign led by the Palestine Global Mental Health Network. The network joins forces with Palestinian and international activists, mental health experts and legal experts to seek the release of Ahmad Manasra, who is now 20 years-old from Beit Hanina in occupied Jerusalem.

Ahmad was arrested when he was 12 years old & before turning on to 13 years old, the Israeli occupation kept delaying his trial until he turned to 13 years old to force a specific Israeli occupation law about terrorism for him !#الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة#FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/yYT3c09pVw — Palestine captives (@Palestinecapti1) April 7, 2022

Much question marks stand out about his initial conviction as he was allegedly involved in the stabbing of two Jews in the Israeli settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev.

This is Ahmad Manasra (in 2015 - he was 13). In the video is a scared injured boy, with an Israeli settler yelling at him “Die you son of a whore.” He has languished in an Israeli prison for 1/3 of his life .

#FreeAhmadManasra #الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة

pic.twitter.com/zUbPlo13cQ — Bayan 𓂆 (@Bayaann48) April 7, 2022

This is although he kept denying he "didn't remember" any direct role in the stabbing carried out by his 15-year-old cousin Hassan Khalid Manasra who was shot dead on the scene by Israeli forces.

Since then Ahmad Manasra have suffered in prison, going different kinds of torture that immediately started with his arrest through a leaked video that was splashed on the social media.

It was there for all to see and which involved some of the ugliest interrogations that scared the wits out of the little boy.

Mobilization for his release is being made from different corners of the world including: