“Freedom Is to Say No”: Saudi Activist Faiza Al-Mutairi Under Fire After Converting From Islam to Christianity

“I was a scared Muslim and today I am a strong Christian!” the Saudi activist Tweeted, announcing her conversion to Christianity, before she was attacked by Muslim social media.

On her Twitter account, Faiza Al-Mutairi shared a photo of herself wearing hijab and another one without hijab, announcing her conversion to Christianity. Al-Mutairi Tweeted, commenting on her photos: “Freedom is to say no to whatever you do not want.”

"الحرية هي ان تقول لا لما لا تريد " كنت امرأة مسلمة حزينة خائفة وانا اليوم امرأة مسيحية قوية محبة مطمئنة تنمو في نعمة الرب ✌🏼٢٠٢٠ pic.twitter.com/keFVqWXmcE — فايزة المطيري✝️⚖️🇨🇦 (@f1122019) December 31, 2019

Translation: “Freedom is to say no to whatever you do not want. I was a sad, scared Muslim woman, and today I am a strong, loving and comforting Christian woman who grows in the grace of the Lord ✌🏼 2020.”

Al-Mutairi added: “During the last hours of 2019, I decided that I will be myself, even if it is threatens my very life. I fear of my family and the Saudi government. But I finally have my freedom since I sought asylum, and now Canada is my country. ”

I decided on the last hours of 2019, that I will show myself, even if it’s dangerous to my life. Because of my family and the Saudi government. I finally got my freedom since I seek asylum and now Canada is my country and I stand on guard for thee!✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hq9AJMdjHB — فايزة المطيري✝️⚖️🇨🇦 (@f1122019) December 31, 2019

After being granted asylum, Fayza Al-Mutairi shared a video of herself while she was praying at a church in Toronto, Canada.

انا اشكرا الجميع على التعليقات انا ماعندي مشكلة مع المسلمين انا مشكلتي مع الاسلام — فايزة المطيري✝️⚖️🇨🇦 (@f1122019) January 1, 2020

Translation: “I thank everyone for their comments, the nice, and the harsh ones too. I have no problem with Muslims, my problem is with Islam.”

Al-Mutairi identifies herself as a Saudi women's-rights advocate residing in Canada, which is home to several Saudi women activists with a similar backgrounds, among them is Rahaf Al-Qanoun, the young Saudi woman who sparked international controversy last year after she sought asylum in Canada.

The Saudi activist received a massive backlash from the Saudi and Muslim community, with some demanding that her Saudi nationality should be revoked.

دين محمد عليه الصلاة والسلام دين فرح وسعاده وفوز بالاخره ومافيه اي خوف



الدين كامل انتم الناقصين — مولوتوف (@moltov80_) January 1, 2020

Translation: “Muhammad’s religion is not intimidating, you are a coward. Islam is perfect, and everyone who isn't Muslim is incomplete.”

مثيرة للشفقة والله — عبدالله (@Xziif9) January 1, 2020

Translation: “You are pathetic.”

On the other hand, Faiza received some nice replies from Christian Twitter users.

ميلاد مجيد و كل عام و انتي بالف خير فايزة — Anwar Khalil (@Anwarkhalill) December 31, 2019

Translation: “Merry Christmas and every year and you are good Faiza.”

موفقة يا فايزة 🙏💗 و بإذن "الرب" تكون سنة طيبة لك ومنها للأعلى 🌸✊🏾 — 𓆩Outsider𓆪 (@Outsider_S1) January 1, 2020

Translation: “Good luck, and I hope it will be a good year for you over there.”

Islam remains the state religion of Saudi Arabia and its law requires all citizens to be Muslim. Public worship by members of religions other than Islam is strictly forbidden. Any non-Muslim attempting to acquire Saudi Arabian nationality must convert to Islam, and any citizen who attacks Islam faces penalties ranging between 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam, and execution for those who denounce it.