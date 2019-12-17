Gay Jesus in A Comedy? Would Netflix Ever Create a Show Mocking Figures of Other Religions?

Online streaming service Netflix is facing a wave of backlash, following the announcement of its controversial new comedy special for Christmas, The First Temptation of Christ.

BREAKING:@netflix released a show depicting Jesus as GAY?!



Let’s make this CLEAR!



Jesus isn’t some “woke” culture experiment for you to convince young people that biblical teachings are “debatable”?!



Jesus is the SON OF GOD and died for our sins!



Show some RESPECT!



RT! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 14, 2019

The 46-minute-show created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos depicts a gay Jesus character arriving home for his birthday party with his boyfriend, while it portrays Mary as a weed-smoking woman, angering many Christians considered it offensive to their holy figures.

Shortly after the trailer was released, nearly 1.8 million Brazilian users have signed a petition demanding that Netflix removes the show they described as offensive.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the conservative Brazilian president who once called himself ‘a proud homophobe’, expressed his dissatisfaction with the show that he said, "does not represent the Brazilian society."

Social media users worldwide have also expressed their anger with the show, stressing that it is not justified under freedom of speech, nor is it a cultural experiment.

There is freedom of expression then there is blasphemy. Netflix's film about gay Jesus is a No, No area. The comedy movie disrespect Christianity and I stand against it.



This is very wrong. — Isamaila 🇳🇬 (@Isamaila_Gdk) December 15, 2019

Some commentators also pointed out that media producers find it easier to mock Christian figures than figures of other religions, including Islam and Judaism.

Netflix is releasing a comedy about a “gay Jesus” & the Left has been telling conservatives and Christians not to be so outraged about it



Ok fine, then let’s make a sequal about a gay Mohammed and see how that goes over with y’all. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 12, 2019

There was much discussion online about whether Netflix itself would have agreed to release content that mocked other religions or lifestyles.