Gay Jesus in A Comedy? Would Netflix Ever Create a Show Mocking Figures of Other Religions?

Published December 17th, 2019 - 10:15 GMT
Controversial comedy special is released on Netflix (Netflix)

Online streaming service Netflix is facing a wave of backlash, following the announcement of its controversial new comedy special for Christmas, The First Temptation of Christ.

The 46-minute-show created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos depicts a gay Jesus character arriving home for his birthday party with his boyfriend, while it portrays Mary as a weed-smoking woman, angering many Christians considered it offensive to their holy figures.

Shortly after the trailer was released, nearly 1.8 million Brazilian users have signed a petition demanding that Netflix removes the show they described as offensive.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the conservative Brazilian president who once called himself ‘a proud homophobe’, expressed his dissatisfaction with the show that he said, "does not represent the Brazilian society."

Social media users worldwide have also expressed their anger with the show, stressing that it is not justified under freedom of speech, nor is it a cultural experiment.

Some commentators also pointed out that media producers find it easier to mock Christian figures than figures of other religions, including Islam and Judaism. 

There was much discussion online about whether Netflix itself would have agreed to release content that mocked other religions or lifestyles.


