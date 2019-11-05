Gay Kissing In Saudi Arabia? Social Media Demands Authorities to Take Action

People on Saudi social media are calling on authorities to arrest two men for making out in a pickup truck on a public Riyadh street.

The video, only 7 seconds long, shows two men hugging and kissing each other passionately. The incident sparked a massive outcry in the conservative kingdom.

#نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين

هاشتاق تم تداوله بعد انتشار فيديو لشابين في حوض سيارة بوضع مخل بالاداب والسيارة من الداخل بها طفل صغير



ومطالبات بالقبض عليهم pic.twitter.com/RG24V5LnkE — وش سالفة الهاشتاق!⁦🇸🇦⁩ (@abt_tag) November 3, 2019

Translation “#ArrestTheTwoMen was created by social media users after a video of two men making out in a pickup truck, while a child is sitting in the car, went viral.”

#نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين



- The consequences of segregating the males from the females. — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth. (@UglyNakedGuy19) November 3, 2019

The hashtag #نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين (We demand the arrest of the two men) went viral, as Saudi social media called for the arrest of the people involved immediately, considering the incident to be a misrepresentation of the Kingdom's conservative Muslim traditions.