  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Gay Kissing In Saudi Arabia? Social Media Demands Authorities to Take Action

Gay Kissing In Saudi Arabia? Social Media Demands Authorities to Take Action

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published November 5th, 2019 - 07:16 GMT
The two men were filmed kissing in Riyadh
The two men were filmed kissing in Riyadh

People on Saudi social media are calling on authorities to arrest two men for making out in a pickup truck on a public Riyadh street.

The video, only 7 seconds long, shows two men hugging and kissing each other passionately. The incident sparked a massive outcry in the conservative kingdom. 

Translation “#ArrestTheTwoMen was created by social media users after a video of two men making out in a pickup truck, while a child is sitting in the car, went viral.”

The hashtag #نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين (We demand the arrest of the two men) went viral, as Saudi social media called for the arrest of the people involved immediately, considering the incident to be a misrepresentation of the Kingdom's conservative Muslim traditions.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...