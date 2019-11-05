Gay Kissing In Saudi Arabia? Social Media Demands Authorities to Take Action

People on Saudi social media are calling on authorities to arrest two men for making out in a pickup truck on a public Riyadh street.
The video, only 7 seconds long, shows two men hugging and kissing each other passionately. The incident sparked a massive outcry in the conservative kingdom.
#نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين— وش سالفة الهاشتاق!🇸🇦 (@abt_tag) November 3, 2019
هاشتاق تم تداوله بعد انتشار فيديو لشابين في حوض سيارة بوضع مخل بالاداب والسيارة من الداخل بها طفل صغير
ومطالبات بالقبض عليهم pic.twitter.com/RG24V5LnkE
Translation “#ArrestTheTwoMen was created by social media users after a video of two men making out in a pickup truck, while a child is sitting in the car, went viral.”
#نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين— Kendrick Lamar Duckworth. (@UglyNakedGuy19) November 3, 2019
- The consequences of segregating the males from the females.
The hashtag #نطالب_اعتقال_الشابين (We demand the arrest of the two men) went viral, as Saudi social media called for the arrest of the people involved immediately, considering the incident to be a misrepresentation of the Kingdom's conservative Muslim traditions.
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)