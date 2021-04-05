George Floyd Center: Egyptian Anchor’s Initiative to Monitor US Human Rights Violations!

  1. Home
Published April 5th, 2021 - 06:41 GMT
Human rights center to monitor situation in the US open in Egypt
Egyptian T.V. anchor Nash'at Aldehy in Jerusalem. (Twitter)
Highlights
Egyptian T.V. anchor who wants to monitor Human rights violations in the US under fire.

Egyptian T.V. anchor Nash'at Aldehy was blasted after announcing his well to establish an office to monitor US human rights violations all the way from his country; as he also stated that it will be named after George Floyd.

During his T.V. program, Aldehy revealed that he agreed with a group of Egyptian  youths a plan to open a center called George Floyd, after the black figure who was killed by the US police. The center’s goal intends to watch and report US human rights violations all the way from Egypt.

The announcement during his “Paper and Pen” news program on Channel Ten came after the US’ criticism of human rights violations in Egypt. A joint statement was signed by 31 countries condemning the human rights and freedoms situation in the country calling the government to stop prosecuting activists under anti-terrorism laws, and demanding their release unconditionally.

The T.V. anchor has received tons of social media responses with most of them mocking him and his idea describing it as a comedian joke; especially among the human rights violations cited in Egypt.

Nashat Aldehy wants to name the center after Floyd, who was killed  in Minneapolis at the hands of a white American policeman in May 2020, during an arrest after a store clerk alleged he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill. 

George Floyd’s death has caused massive unrest in the US as thousands rushed to streets to protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people; carrying banners reading “Black Lives Matter.”

Nash'at Aldehy is an Egyptian broadcaster who presented many political, news and dialogue programs on governmental, private and foreign channels, including the "Club of the Capital" on Egyptian TV, "an actual sentence" and "Awal Al-Usbu'' on Dream Channel. He is now presenting “Paper and Pen” program on TEN channel.

