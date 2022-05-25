George Floyd Wasn't Shot Dead! The Washington Post Blasted Over a Slip

The famous American newspaper was slammed on social media after a mistake in writing a caption about George Floyd who was killed at the hands of a policeman named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota two years ago.

In the caption, The Washington Post wrote: "On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing".

george floyd suffocated when derek chauvin knelt on his neck for over 9 mins but black people get killed by the police so often that whoever wrote this tweet on autopilot probably got him confused with somebody else pic.twitter.com/LkBlBBKDvT — mullet o'brien (@borgposting) May 24, 2022

The story caption has angered activists, especially the pro-Black Live Matter movement, due to the fact that George Floyd was not killed by the police's live bullet. However, Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Following social media anger, The Washington Post has rapidly deleted the Tweet that says George Floyd was shot dead by the police in Minneapolis. Furthermore, a news editor said that the newspaper has not only failed in writing the social media caption but the newspaper has also missed up writing the same error about his death inside the story in a way that appears to support the caption online.

Not only did The Washington Post mess this up in their tweet (left) about how George Floyd died, they did the same thing on their own website (right) pic.twitter.com/nWhNEAvFke — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2022

About George Floyd:

George Floyd was an African-American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest after a store clerk suspected Floyd may have used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, on May 25, 2020. His death caused a fit of huge anger inside and outside the United States and caused wide-range protests called Black Lives Matter (BLM) showing anger against the police's brutality against Black people in the country.

Since his death, Floyd's last words "I can't breathe" became so inspirational as they are now used in massive BLM protests and even gone more popular to be used in other protests with a light change in the first word such as "Palestinian Lives Matter and Human Lives Matter".