George W. Bush: A Long Record of Speech Gaffes

Last night, the internet was struck by yet another tongue slip from former US President George W. Bush, who was delivering remarks during an event at Southern Methodist University’s Bush Center in Dallas, Texas.

During the speech, Bush was weighing on the latest developments in Ukraine, as the Russian invasion of the East European country continues for the third month.

Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine.



He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

Attacking Russian policies, Bush said that the "result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq."

Realizing that he was the one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, George W. Bush quickly recovered his words saying: "I mean, of Ukraine."

For the first time ever, George Bush is right: George Bush did in fact launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. https://t.co/tfssdRmlkB — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) May 19, 2022

Then, the 43rd president of the United States tried to blame his mistaken remark on his age, adding: "75", referring to his current age, which spread a burst of audible laughter among the audience.

However, this is not the first public slip of tongue by the former US President, who had been known for similar mistakes ever since becoming a well-known name in US politics in the 1990s, during his father's reign.

Midland Texas

1994 - A few years after his father's time in the White House ended, George W. Bush was asked in a public event about his upbringing in Midland Texas, to which he responded by saying "It was just inebriating what Midland was all about then."

Black people in Brazil

2002 - As President of the United States, George W. Bush made an official visit to Brazil, the country with the largest Black population outside of the African continent.

According to German publication Der Spiegel, Bush had asked the then-Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso: "You have black people too?". Despite the later denial of such reports by officials, many people still believe that Bush had indeed been surprised by the fact that Brazil had a large population of African descent

9/11 Attacks

2013 - During an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, former US President appeared with his wife, Laura, and discussed the then-recent Boston terrorist attack. The conversation then mentioned the 9/11 attacks, which took place during his years in the White House.

Referring to 9/11, he shortly uttered the "conspiracy" to describe the event, before receiving a quick look from his wife and correcting himself, which was interpreted by viewers who believe in conspiracy theories as a sign that the biggest terrorist attacks in US history were part of one.