German Activists Stand on Ice Blocks Tied to Ropes Protesting Climate Change

Photo of German activists protesting climate change in Cologne has circulated the internet.

In the photo, activists of the “Fridays for Future” group appear with ropes around their neck standing on ice cubes, in a reference to the dangers human would face after a few years if the world continued ignoring the climate crisis.

Climate change protest in Cologne, Germany. Those are ice blocks they're standing on. pic.twitter.com/YHBAeU9OEY — Peedu Tuisk (@peedutuisk) July 8, 2019

The protest kicked off on Monday to increase pressure on the Cologne parliament to pass a climate emergency that will continue for the rest of the week until Friday.

In response, the parliament called a "climate emergency" day after the protest began.

Activists around the world have been working to pressure their governments into working to limit global temperatures as the climate change has been escalating in the past few years. Now it getting worse and is affecting national economies and peoples’ lives as ice cores drawn from Greenland, Antarctica, and tropical mountain glaciers show the Earth’s climate responding to greenhouse gas levels.