  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. German Activists Stand on Ice Blocks Tied to Ropes Protesting Climate Change

German Activists Stand on Ice Blocks Tied to Ropes Protesting Climate Change

Published July 11th, 2019 - 07:19 GMT
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

Photo of German activists protesting climate change in Cologne has circulated the internet.

In the photo, activists of the “Fridays for Future” group appear with ropes around their neck standing on ice cubes, in a reference to the dangers human would face after a few years if the world continued ignoring the climate crisis.

The protest kicked off on Monday to increase pressure on the Cologne parliament to pass a climate emergency that will continue for the rest of the week until Friday.

In response, the parliament called a "climate emergency" day after the protest began.

Activists around the world have been working to pressure their governments into working to limit global temperatures as the climate change has been escalating in the past few years. Now it getting worse and is affecting national economies and peoples’ lives as ice cores drawn from Greenland, Antarctica, and tropical mountain glaciers show the Earth’s climate responding to greenhouse gas levels.

Tags:Climate change

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now