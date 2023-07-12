Germany indicts former ISIS member in war crimes

ALBAWABA - A Syrian man has been officially indicted of war crimes and torture during his time as an ISIS member in Syria. The man is believed to have taken part in more than 100 killings.

The convict, Raed E., has been found guilty of war crimes, membership in a foreign terrorist organization, and other offenses by the Berlin regional court, and has been sentenced to 11 years in jail.

Prosecutors said the 32-year-old joined ISIS group in 2014 and participated in targeted attacks on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria, Associated Press News Agency reported.

Testimonies from fellow fighters and locals contained vivid descriptions of the events in several diaries found in his possession. A man who was captured and tortured by Raed E., came forward and testified at the trial.

The conviction will most likely be appealed.

Raed E. left Syria for Germany in 2015, where he lived until he was arrested last year, where he was accused of ordering the 13-year-old to be hanging from the ceiling with his hands bound behind his back. He was also accused of violently torturing a third hostage twice during his months in captivity.

Authorities stated that, in addition to working in ISIS prisons, he managed deals in which Shueitat detainees' release was purchased and manned two checkpoints for the extremist group.