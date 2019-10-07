'The Ghost Princess': Where has the First Lady of Morocco Disappeared?

The ex wife of the King of Morocco, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, has been nicknamed "The Ghost Princess" for disappearing from the public eye since June 2017.

She was last seen when the French president's wife was escorted to a visit to the Mohammed VI Museum in Rabat. There are speculations that her disappearance could possibly be more sinister than it seems.

Princess Salma did not make any public appearances in 2018, and there were no recent photos of her.

She was even missing from the family photo published by the Royal House recently, that showed the 54-year-old king after his successful heart surgery surrounded by his sister and children only, but without his wife.

What calls people's attention was her absence during the Moroccan State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe&Queen Letizia of Spain.

There having been no reports whatsoever from Moroccan press about the suspicious disappearance of the princess, leading some to speculate on her whereabouts. Some Moroccan people claim that she was disposed of and placed in a solitary cell, or that she died under mysterious circumstances.

The Moroccan royal palace denied the rumors, but at the same time did not clarify any details on the matter, leaving questions about the princess’ disappearance unanswered.