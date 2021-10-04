Giant ‘Squid Game’ Doll Stirs Debate in Philippines

People in the Philippines freaked out when they woke up to a giant ‘Squid Game’ - an animatronic doll installed by Netflix in their capital Manila. According to the series, the doll sings a song and when it stops people have to freeze as any move, even if accidental, will get you eliminated within seconds.

Netflix Philippines Twitter account shared the video of the huge Squid Game animatronic doll placed at the Robinsons Galleria Mall in Quezon City and wrote: “Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game?”

Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 pic.twitter.com/qvTlHddqsr — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 22, 2021

The South Korean ‘Squid Game’ series consists of nine episodes where each has a different game and if any of the contestants break any kind of the rules in any of them, he/she will be immediately killed.

The Philippines Squid Game doll, installed near a crossover point, is singing the song just like in the series when the traffic light is green and when it becomes red it stops singing to detect any road rule-breaking.

LOOK: Squid Game guard spotted in Baguio City!



A mime artist dresses up as the Squid Game guard in Baguio City. (📸: Fer Mae Esteban) pic.twitter.com/f3Yoa4xV9k — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) October 3, 2021

The series has gained a huge amount of fans worldwide since it was launched on 17th September. A man was spotted wearing a ‘Squid Game’ guard outfit standing on one of Manila’s streets.

Not only imitating the series, but many people have also launched funny Memes as some depicted Kanye West inside one of the games while others placed themselves inside the games.

Kanye West if he was in Squid Game pic.twitter.com/nMezAONzTg — m (@gwsye) October 2, 2021

These squid game memes are getting out of hand 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/2ysebhGQYd — Smiley (@UnproblematicMr) September 28, 2021

About Squid Game:

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series streaming on Netflix. It was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series was officially aired on September 17, 2021, and distributed by Netflix.

Moreover, the series represents a group of 456 people with huge doubt on them competing at a series of children's games with life-threatening consequences to having a chance to win a huge amount of money.