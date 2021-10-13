Google, Amazon Under Fire! 400 of Their Staff Tell Them to Scrap 'Surveillance' Israeli Deal

ALBAWABA – About 400 Amazon and Google employees are protesting their companies’ decision to sign a deal with the Israeli government and its army to provide cloud services infrastructure with storage services centers.

The deal earmarked at $1.2 billion and called Project Nimbus is being rejected by 300 Amazon employees and 90 Google staff. In a letter to the company bosses printed in a British newspaper, they are calling on the management to pull out of what is turning out to be a controversial contract.

NEW: In what is likely a 1st cross company effort, a group of Google and Amazon workers are coordinating an effort to demand the companies cancel its $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli military. We published the letter here: We condemn Project Nimbus https://t.co/Yw2lWU0msZ — Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) October 12, 2021

As stated in The Guardian the letter points out: “This technology allows for the further surveillance of and unlawful data collection on Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.”

The social media, and as expected have been following up on the story with comments of condemnation and denouncements of the contract between the two giant tech companies and the Israeli military and government. On moral grounds they are calling on Google and Amazon to reject the contract.

Google, Amazon urged to reject Israel's Project Nimbus https://t.co/OcdIudcsig — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 13, 2021

The New Arab news website soon picked up on the story quoting the Guardian at length stating the “contract was signed the same week that the military attacked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip – killing nearly 250 people, including more than 60 children.”

"We condemn Amazon and Google’s decision to sign the Project Nimbus contract with the Israeli military and government, and ask them to reject this contract and future contracts that will harm our users" https://t.co/Fv2vmgJ7Q2 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) October 13, 2021

The employees go on to say “the technology our companies have contracted to build will make the systematic discrimination and displacement carried out by the Israeli military and government even crueler and deadlier for Palestinians.”

One wrote on the social media, this is definitely “NEW” likely that a first cross company effort between Google and Amazon workers to come together and coordinate in a bid to force the tech companies to cancel the huge contract.

"400 Amazon & Google workers condemned their employers for contributing to the surveillance & dispossession of Palestinians by selling cloud services to the Israeli military & government & urged both companies to cut ties with the oppressive regime."#BDS

https://t.co/eogIWOxwwC — @DublinActivist #SaveSheikhJarrah 🍉 🥄 🗝️ (@dublinactivist) October 12, 2021

Writing earlier Muhammad Shehadeh points out these technology companies “would contribute substantially to enhancing the very state infrastructure used to oppress Palestinians, including the infamous unit 8200 – the Israeli military division that relies on cutting edge technologies to spy on Palestinians in order to blackmail them into collaborating with it against other Palestinians."

The Middle East Eye website also carried a full story on the letter by the 400 workers who called themselves “employees of conscience”. They added the “technology we build should work to serve and uplift people everywhere, including all of our users…we are morally obligated to speak out against violations of these core values.”