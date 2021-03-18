GOT Star Emilia Clarke Supports Syrians in Arabic Words

Marking the 10-year anniversary of the Syrian revolution, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared a photo of herself next to an Arabic artwork with a writing that reads: “We dared to dream and we will not regret our dignity.”

The British actress posted her photo with an Arabic calligraphy artwork on Instagram and wrote: “It has been 10 years since the Syrian people took a stand for freedom and dignity. I have seen the film FOR SAMA and I stand with Waad, her family and the millions of Syrians fighting for peace and dignity. Head to actionforsama.com to show your support too.”



Clarke declared that she has watched the documentary film ‘FOR SAMA’ which was released in 2019 and tells the story of of Waad Al-Kateab's life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while the conflict rises around her.

Emelia Clarke has also asked her fans to support Action For Sama, a campaign to end the bombardment of hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Syria marking the 10th anniversary to the start of the revolution.



The Syrian revolution started on March 15 2011 as part of the wider 2011 Arab Spring protests, grew out of discontent with the Syrian government and escalated to an armed conflict; after protests calling for Assad's removal were violently suppressed.

Estimates of the total number of deaths in the Syrian Civil War, by opposition activist groups, vary between 388,650 and 594,000 as of March 2021, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.