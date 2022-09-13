Guess Who Watches 'Porn' in Saudi Arabia?

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media and its about Saudi women watching pornography on television. The story is making the rounds on social media platform with different headlines.

جدل في السعودية حول تصريح عن نسبة النساء السعوديات اللائي يشاهدن أفلاما إباحية -

https://t.co/COJEiJNMBB — اخبار اليمن الان (@yemennownews) September 13, 2022

Apparently everyone has been talking about after it was highlighted on the Russia Today news channel with some criticizing what was said.

جدل في #السعودية حول تصريح عن نسبة النساء السعوديات اللائي يشاهدن أفلاما إباحيةhttps://t.co/IQyZPjpWlR — السجل (@alsjl) September 13, 2022

It all began by the statements of the Saudi medical consultant Dr Nizar Bahbari and what he was supposed to have said about women watching sex films freely aired on satellite television. He was really dwelling in statistics saying that a 2014 survey found the number of women in Saudi Arabia who watched parts of porn clip on television in 2014 was 23 percent. He added in 2019 this figure jumped to 92 percent.

قناة روسيا اليوم/ جدل في السعودية حول تصريح عن نسبة النساء السعوديات اللائي يشاهدن أفلاما إباحية - عبر تطبيق نبض @NabdApp https://t.co/hPngzQUcVE — 🇪🇬Lolo(تويا) ورد النيل🇪🇬🌸🌷🌸🌷 (@Lolo03707610) September 12, 2022

Maybe this is what angered many because the 2019 sample was on 3000 women and no way represents the general population. The good doctor added the spike in the figure was due to the easiness in getting to watch films of sexual nature.

This has created much debate on Saudis and those on the net. And the question arose of why women and people watch such films. Many said it was purely for "knowledge" and the willingness to view and understand and then some raised the issue addiction to watch such content.