ALBAWABA Hackers have stolen the personal records of around 14 million Australian and New Zealand clients of the consumer lender Latitude Financial.

Systems at consumer lending company Latitude Group revealed on Monday that the information had been stolen from them after a theft discovered two weeks prior.

Hackers Steal Personal Data Of 14 Million In Australia, New Zealand https://t.co/1G3zkBfXdS pic.twitter.com/dEI5P6ogzL — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) March 27, 2023

The information from 7.9 million driver’s licenses and the passport numbers of about 53,000 people were stolen.

Another 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005 with information such as names, addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth were also hacked.

In an announcement, the firm added that victims include current and former customers dating back more than 10 years, as well as applicants for its consumer credit services.

“It is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident. We apologise unreservedly,” Latitude chief executive Ahmed Fahour said in a release to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Latitude Financial was founded in 2015 after GE Capital sold its Australian and New Zealand business to a consortium led by Deutsche Bank, KKR and Varde Partners.