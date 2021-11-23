Hamdok is Back in Sudan as Premier But The People Are Angry!

ALBAWABA - Abdulla Hamdok is back! After nearly a month under house arrest the Sudanese Prime Minister has just been reinstated as the Prime Minister of the country.

General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan who dismissed Hamdok and placed him under house arrest last 25 October bowed to public and international pressure and reinstated the well-known economist who worked with the UN and African regional organizations. He will now form a new cabinet of his own choosing but many are doubtful.

The exact terms were unclear, and there were early signs that the deal would be wholly rejected by the angry young Sudanese who have massed in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities in recent weeks to protest the military’s dominance. https://t.co/KRGPzG42yi — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) November 21, 2021



World leaders like US president Joe Biden are pleased with the latest move. The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed: "I expressed support for initial steps to restore Sudan’s democratic transition but underscored the work that remains to rebuild confidence with the Sudanese people. I made clear that the U.S. is watching."

I am encouraged by reports that talks in Khartoum will lead to the release of all political prisoners, reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, lifting of the state of emergency, and resumption of coordination. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 21, 2021

Today is another sad day for all Sudanese people around the world. 15 young peaceful protesters killed, more than 250 injured.



We are shocked, sad, angry but unbowed. — Mayada Musa (@MayadaMusa3) November 18, 2021

However, the Sudanese street has been up-in-arms. They are angry with the latest deal reached between Burhan and Hamdok, particularly because, at a stroke of a pen, the General dismissed the country's Sovereign Consul and imprisoned many of the activists including government ministers who are still to be freed. They remain suspicious of the new deal.

But the exact terms of the deal were unclea between leaders who until hours earlier were bitter foes. And there were early signs that it would be rejected by the angry young Sudanese who have massed in the streets to protest the military’s dominance. https://t.co/nQCOLiWoDu — Leon Dash (@DashDeCosta) November 21, 2021



The Sudanese Professionals Association, described the deal reached on 21st November as "treasonous" and "far from the aspiration of our people," as reported by the UPI. As well, the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition also spoke out against the deal, saying there is "no negotiation, no partnership, nor legitimacy for the coup plotters" as reported by the American news agency.



The coalition added: "We have nothing to do in any agreement with this brutal gang, and we are working with all peaceful means to bring this (gang) down, working with all the forces of the revolution, professional groups, resistance committees and all the honorable people."

“It wasn’t merely about the release of Hamdok and the political prisoners. It was a much larger conversation about what Sudan’s political future looks like and frankly it’s not this.” https://t.co/YQqJmmPLDx — Samira Nadkarni (@SamiraNadkarni) November 23, 2021



If this is the case Sudan is in for a long rocky ride. Since 25 October, 41 have been shot dead by security authorities in street clashes against the coup.



People on the social media have been expressing doubt about the new deal. One plainly said "the people of Sudan are not demanding Hamdok to return with a gun to his head. They are demanding an end to military rule. I am with them."



Another points out: "I stand with the courageous people of Sudan who were at the forefront of the peaceful revolution. Whether or not the deal struck between General Burhan and Prime Minister Hamdok represents progress for the country is for the Sudanese people to decide."

Explainer: #Sudan's political transition in the balance.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that maintaining the economic gains from the past two years was among the reasons he had decided to return to his post, under a deal with the military. https://t.co/1orMf84m1Q pic.twitter.com/JChnDFK1fQ — JFJustice (@JFJustice) November 23, 2021



However in a press release by the Khartoum State Resistance Committees' Coordination it stated whoever "believed in Hamdok, now Hamdok is dead". It added "and whoever believed in the revolution, the revolution is alive and does not die."

Blinken says Hamdok’s reinstatement as Sudan’s PM is ‘first step’ https://t.co/BoO7SLESTu pic.twitter.com/OFFEiNVA2i — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) November 23, 2021



This tone continues to reflect the anger and dismay of the Sudanese street, a revolution they started in 2019 to push out longtime dictator Omar Hassan Al Bashir.

