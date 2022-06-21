Hands up Those Against Taking 'Islam' Out of Tunisia's New Constitution

ALBAWABA - Removing Islam from the constitution in Tunisia might be a bold step for President Kais Saied. He recognizes that Tunisians are Muslims but says they don't need to be reminded of that.

However, not everyone is happy about the move, least of all Ennahda, the Islamic political movement that continues to be a strong political force despite the fact that Saied, last July scrapped parliament after much bickering.

Referendum in Tunisia, to vote on whether to drop Islamic references from its new constitution. Democracy is the system being used to legitimise removal of Islam from life, when will we wake up to realise that Western political values contradict Islam ? https://t.co/LydzpFz4UX — Islami Siyasat (@IslamiSiyasat) June 16, 2022

The new constitution that drops any religious references is still to be voted on through a referendum on 25 July, exactly one year after Saied instituted a so-called coup against parliament. So everyone is waiting to see the political changes.

The new constitution has been drawn by top Tunisian expert Sadeq Belaid, a law professor. He said the country's First constitutional article which states that Tunisia is "a free, independent and sovereign state, Islam is its religion and Arabic is its language" will be scrapped.

Saied and as quoted one of the bloggers wrote this:

Said: There will be no talk of a “state whose religion is Islam” in Tunisia’s upcoming constitution, but rather of a “nation whose religion is Islam,” and the nation is different from the state..More details about the features of the new draft constitution for #Tunisia https://t.co/or7MmLxcjV — Elizia Volkmann (@EliziaVolkmann) June 21, 2022

But not everyone is happy among the people: One wrote:

Islam was included in #Tunisia's constitution democratically by a parliament elected democratically.



It is today being removed from the constitution undemocratically via a coup that toppled the elected parliament and democratic process.



Democracy = Islam

Autocracy = No Islam pic.twitter.com/56ZuRvu38e — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) June 21, 2022

But who is right and wrong? the man who drawn up the new constitution is being slammed for different issues.

This Apartheid doctor got to go not only is he Apartheid he has insulted the Prophet Muhammad by rejecting Islam and forcing the people of Tunisia in satanic enslavement pic.twitter.com/IGNY3F2TEp — Big Fresh (@BigFres15381292) June 19, 2022

With another seeking to protest this way, making you wonder on which side he is on through his "railroad to liberty":

It's time for the Underground Railroad to Liberty Tunisia from an apartheid Islam regime. For certain I will lend my technology to the Underground Railroad. — Big Fresh (@BigFres15381292) June 18, 2022

Regardless however, the critics of the new Tunisian president who was voted in come 2019, are more dismayed, providing a distorted angle of how Tunisians feel or not about the new changes:

#Tunisia's illegitimate president, the coup leader, Qais Saeid, is moving towards dropping the reference to #Islam as the state religion in the new illegitimate constitution he decided to draft.

The saddest thing is that most #Tunisians seem not to care much.

As if Brain Washed!! — د. محمد الهاشمي الحامدي (@MALHACHIMI) June 15, 2022

The move however, which is controversial in itself because most Arab countries - except Lebanon - have Islam enshrined in their constitution, is creating a sense of foreboding.

If Tunisia takes Islam out of the constitution 9 years after the civil war I will be sitting on my throne and Islam will be part of the constitution of the liberated nation it's useless to take Islam out of the constitution that's only asking for war and war will happen — Big Fresh (@BigFres15381292) June 18, 2022

We wait to see whether the new changes will be accepted.