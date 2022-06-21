  1. Home
Hands up Those Against Taking 'Islam' Out of Tunisia's New Constitution

Published June 21st, 2022 - 10:22 GMT
Tunisia
Tunisia (twitter/Wiki Commons)

ALBAWABA - Removing Islam from the constitution in Tunisia might be a bold step for President Kais Saied. He recognizes that Tunisians are Muslims but says they don't need to be reminded of that.

However, not everyone is happy about the move, least of all Ennahda, the Islamic political movement that continues to be a strong political force despite the fact that Saied, last July scrapped parliament after much bickering. 

The new constitution that drops any religious references is still to be voted on through a referendum on 25 July, exactly one year after Saied instituted a so-called coup against parliament. So everyone is waiting to see the political changes.

The new constitution has been drawn by top Tunisian expert Sadeq Belaid, a law professor. He said the country's First constitutional article which states that Tunisia is "a free, independent and sovereign state, Islam is its religion and Arabic is its language" will be scrapped.

Saied and as quoted one of the bloggers wrote this:

But not everyone is happy among the people: One wrote:

But who is right and wrong? the man who drawn up the new constitution is being slammed for different issues.

With another seeking to protest this way, making you wonder on which side he is on through his "railroad to liberty":

Regardless however, the critics of the new Tunisian president who was voted in come 2019, are more dismayed, providing a distorted angle of how Tunisians feel or not about the new changes:

The move however, which is controversial in itself because most Arab countries - except Lebanon - have Islam enshrined in their constitution, is creating a sense of foreboding. 

We wait to see whether the new changes will be accepted. 

