Have The Simpsons' Predictions Become Axiom?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 10th, 2020 - 02:49 GMT
Homer Simpsons in a polling box to cast his vote in the election and is faced with a list of 'scandals' suggesting why Trump shouldn't be given a second term in the White House. (Fox/ The Simpsons)
Homer Simpsons in a polling box to cast his vote in the election and is faced with a list of 'scandals' suggesting why Trump shouldn't be given a second term in the White House. (Fox/ The Simpsons)
Highlights
The Simpsons Series makes it again with a new predictions about 2020 US elections.

Have you ever asked how The Simpsons Series is predicting upcoming events around the world and especially when it comes to US elections?

Another episode of The Simpsons, which was aired in the US over the election weekend, emerged on the internet claiming to predict the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

In the clip, Homer is seen in a polling booth confused about who he should vote for as president saying: “President, that’s a stumper ... can I write in Judge Judy.” Then Lisa enters while wearing a face mask questioning why he is hesitating about who to vote for.

Lisa says: “Dad, by all that’s decent how could you forget everything that’s happened over the last four years?” After that, Homer watches 50 of the most controversial things Trump has done since taking the office.

In fact, the series has earlier predicted the presidency of Donald Trump in 2016 elections in an episode released 20 years ago.

Nevertheless, The Simpsons has a full history in predicting futuristic world’s major events such as the Ebola outbreak, Coronavirus, 9/11 attacks, George Floyd's Murder, Disney buying 20th Century Fox, Nobel Prize Winner, and Kobe Bryant's plane crash.

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. It depicts an American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The series was first aired in December 1989 with around 689 episodes. However, what makes it more controversial is that a lot of the events that were shown in the T.V. series have actually become true and real.


