Has Trump's 'Truth Social' Failed?

Published March 24th, 2022 - 06:35 GMT
Truth social failed
Donald Trump's first post on Truth Social was in mid February 2022. (Shutterstock: Rokas Tenys)

The launch of Donald Trump's Truth Social network on 21st February had many people believe it was going to be a major success, especially since the new social media network was created to compete with Twitter and Facebook, both platforms where the former US President was banned from since January 2021. However, a month later, the network's performance has been fairly disappointing.

Given the huge traffic generated by tweets posted by Donald Trump on Twitter and other Silicon Valley networks, the former US President's own network was expected to attract millions of users who would find refuge in the network that claims to be America's "Big Tent dedicated to protecting free speech on the internet".

While Donald Trump's Twitter account had more than 88 million days before he was banned from the platform, in the wake of his supporters' insurrection of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 6th January 2021, his account on his own network has less than 1 million, after a month of launching.

Moreover, the network has been limited to mobile versions available exclusively for US-based users of the Apple App Store, which means billions of desktop and Google's Android users worldwide are still unable to access the network or create accounts on it.

Online people have also noted Donald Trump himself has not been as active on the platform as he used to be on Twitter and Facebook, as his first and only post has been a welcoming message of followers in mid-February, one that urged them "to be ready" for the launch. The former President has been quiet on the network ever since.

Moreover, the new network has not yet featured the joining of globally renowned celebrities, ones who would increase the network's popularity amongst non-Trump supporters. Amongst the few names that have been found on the network so far are Fox News' conservative political commentator Sean Hannity and the GOP controversial lawmaker from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During the first day of its launch, Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times, and shares of its stocks climbed by 14% in a few hours. Yet, many users accused Truth Social of being an exact replica of more popular social media platforms, namely Twitter and Instagram. 

