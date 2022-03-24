Has Trump's 'Truth Social' Failed?

The launch of Donald Trump's Truth Social network on 21st February had many people believe it was going to be a major success, especially since the new social media network was created to compete with Twitter and Facebook, both platforms where the former US President was banned from since January 2021. However, a month later, the network's performance has been fairly disappointing.

Given the huge traffic generated by tweets posted by Donald Trump on Twitter and other Silicon Valley networks, the former US President's own network was expected to attract millions of users who would find refuge in the network that claims to be America's "Big Tent dedicated to protecting free speech on the internet".

Mr. T continues to be quiet on #TruthSocial. Could it be the low ratings? Right now he has 574K followers, which is 0.7% of his former Twitter “ratings.” With DWAC due to fall yet again today, and no visible revenue stream for Truth Social, he’s on course for yet another fail. pic.twitter.com/NPHISLXSJB — Chiga (@MaikuRinderu) March 15, 2022

While Donald Trump's Twitter account had more than 88 million days before he was banned from the platform, in the wake of his supporters' insurrection of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 6th January 2021, his account on his own network has less than 1 million, after a month of launching.

Moreover, the network has been limited to mobile versions available exclusively for US-based users of the Apple App Store, which means billions of desktop and Google's Android users worldwide are still unable to access the network or create accounts on it.

@DonaldJTrumpJr Hurry up with the PC version of TRUTH SOCIAL. I don't use Apple products, first rule of MAGA is America first.. America is PC not Mac or iOS.



You'd be shocked at what RFID tech can do , frequencies can override and alter software performance, algorithms pic.twitter.com/rC1umEUfDu — Violence&Protest (@violenceprotest) March 24, 2022

Online people have also noted Donald Trump himself has not been as active on the platform as he used to be on Twitter and Facebook, as his first and only post has been a welcoming message of followers in mid-February, one that urged them "to be ready" for the launch. The former President has been quiet on the network ever since.

TFG's Truth Social is a month old & but he hasn't posted there once.



Truth Social initially generated some interest among the MAGA crowd. It has since turned into a ghost town with very low use from its users.



No wonder MAGA trolls returned to Twitter. https://t.co/qtZO6kTCY1 — 👽 McSpocky™ 🗣🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊💉 #StandWithUkraine (@mcspocky) March 21, 2022

Moreover, the new network has not yet featured the joining of globally renowned celebrities, ones who would increase the network's popularity amongst non-Trump supporters. Amongst the few names that have been found on the network so far are Fox News' conservative political commentator Sean Hannity and the GOP controversial lawmaker from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Interesting how Trump’s Truth Social is an EXACT replica of Twitter, not surprising given the history of the Trump family taking credit for others work.



Calling it a truth doesn’t make it so, especially when you have to create your own echo chamber platform to get away from it. pic.twitter.com/fA7LtxGTnq — Caitlin of County Kerry (@lynn_of_cait) February 21, 2022

During the first day of its launch, Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times, and shares of its stocks climbed by 14% in a few hours. Yet, many users accused Truth Social of being an exact replica of more popular social media platforms, namely Twitter and Instagram.