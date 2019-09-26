Hate Speech Vs. Free Speech: Videos of Racist Incidents Ignite Freedom of Expression Debate

A video of a woman yelling "if the law didn't ban killing black people they'd all be dead" at a pharmacy in California has triggered online debates over racism and free speech.

"If the law didn't say I couldn't kill the nig*ers they'd be all dead"



This racist lady told a Black woman that she would kill all black people if it wasn't illegal in a CVS in California



WHO IS SHE?! SHE NEEDS TO BE IN PRISON FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/iiShKgmkPL — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 26, 2019

Some argued that her actions go beyond racism and could be inciting violence. I hope this person reported them as a terror threat. There is a genuin threat there and not just a horrible example of humanity — Char-les (@Charles03155427) September 26, 2019

Meanwhile, others who don't necessarily agree with her stance, have suggested she has a right to express her opinion and should not be arrested.

Nah, free speech. She needs to feed, house herself. Just think. She has to live with her twisted self. Punishment enough I’d say. Just so pathetic in a world so full of caring loving people. We’re the real winners. — char barton (@charb33) September 26, 2019

This incident has also divided people over her mental state. Some are suggesting that her behavior may be attributed to mental illness, and therefore is justified. However, others have disagreed, stating that mental illness does not justify racism.

I am uncomfortable every time a racist does something like this & people say they're mentally ill. In saying that all racists are mentally ill, we attribute their racism to a personal & moral failing rather than acknowledge society's role in making them racist. — Jeannie (@JeannieBeanie99) September 26, 2019

In a similar event, a video of a man harassing a young Hispanic girl for speaking Spanish with her friend at a McDonald's in Georgia has also circulated the Internet, causing outrage among social media users.

This RACIST white man, a PROUD RACIST at that, verbally assaulted and harassed a young hispanic girl for speaking Spanish with her friend at a McDonalds in Savannah, Georgia.



THIS IS NOT OK!



Who is he? And where does he work? pic.twitter.com/Lh87SQbG1W — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 24, 2019

Several people started a debate over whether or not the man should have been escorted out of the restaurant for his remarks, some arguing that "America is the land of free speech."

Why did @McDonalds staff not immediately remove this man from the premises? He is openly racist to a customer. He is a threat to safety for both customers and staff! I’m sure McDonalds will be speaking to the manager and making sure this man is banned?! — Becca Miller (@SparklyB) September 24, 2019

Anybody care to explain to me why white people get upset at Spanish speaking people speaking their native language? Like are you upset that you can’t eavesdrop or something? https://t.co/yBGGnhj40E — Axe Savage-Hunter (@PrettyboiiDB_9) September 25, 2019

These incidents raise the question: what is the line between hate speech and free speech? And should there be repercussions to such behavior?