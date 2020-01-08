'He Tried to Kill Me!' Daughter of Syrian Politician Accuses Him of Violently Beating Her in France

A young Syrian woman named Noura Alnabhan took to social media to speak up after her father, a well-known politician violently beat her in front of her kid. Noura explained that her father did not admit to hitting her and instead claimed that her mental instability is the reason she's accusing him.

Translation: "Hearing difficulty in the left ear. Some spine bones moved out of place. I've been strangled and kicked. I have bruises all over my body. I'm suffering from involuntary urination since the attack. Blood has covered my face and my clothes have been ripped. I took my son into my arms and headed to the closest neighbor to hide. Why? Because I don't take insults. I gave up my whole life for the sake of my family. I forgave everyone for everything, but apparently some people can't overcome grudges. Some parents are not deserving of their children. I gave my father a chance to have a healthier relationship. I endured a lot of things and I was very patient, but I can't stay silent when I'm insulted and beaten up, especially when it all happens in front of my son. My father is saying that I'm mentally ill and that I'm wrongly accusing him, while his mark can be traced all over my neck and face. I will never regret speaking up and I will not stop. There is absolutely no justification for parents killing their children no matter what mistakes they could have done, let alone those who don't do anything wrong. I will never be silenced and I will demand justice until the very last day of my life."

Revealing a long history of domestic abuse in her relationship with him, Noura posted photos showing clear marks on her face.

Musa Alnabhan moved to France along with his family, while Noura moved to Germany with her ex-husband. Following her divorce, Noura and her baby joined her family in France.

Translation: "My caring father claimed that I beat myself and threatened to kill me if I don't remove my previous post in 24 hours. That's his response to the evidence I was able to provide proof that he attacked me. You see this man on Facebook and think he is a rational sophisticated politician, but you have no idea what he's done to our lives, even now. Even when I was in Germany he never stopped threatening to kill me and I still have the messages. But I forgave him and decided to open a new chapter so I live with my family. Some parents don't deserve to be called mom and dad. The medical report is fair and proved that I was attacked and strangled which caused internal bleeding in my ear in addition to pain in my jaw and dislocation in my backbones. I told the doctor about my father's claim of mental instability so he examined me and issued a report on that. This is not the first time that I experience domestic violence but it sure is the last time. No one should beat me. No one should beat any woman no matter what."

Noura's posts prompted a stream of supportive comments saluting her courage and concern for her safety.

Noura Al Nabhan is a #Syrian refugee living with her parents in #France after getting divorce. She was beaten by her dad in front of her boy, he hit her with his hands, feet and tried to strangled her. She left home with torn cloths barefoot holding her boy to ask for help. pic.twitter.com/DNR6Zau7pH — Liberated-t (@liberated_t) January 7, 2020

Translation: "My friend Nour Alnabhan's father almost killed her yesterday. This has caused her dislocation in her back bones and hearing difficulty in her left ear, in addition to bruises all over her body and involuntary urination. Noura has recently joined her family in France after a failed marriage. Her father beat her and tried to kill her in front of her baby. If not for her neighbors who helped her hide, she wouldn't have survived this. This animal should be brought to justice. How can we help her report this to French organizations?"

Her father, Musa Alnabhan was an officer in the Syrian army prior to the Syrian uprising in 2011 before he defected and joined the political opposition, and has been living with his family in France for years.