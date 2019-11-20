'Hello Handsome!' So Women in Saudi Are Catcalling Men in the Streets Now?

A video of two women in Saudi harassing passersby while driving a car along the Jeddah Corniche went viral on social media.

Translation: “Video of a woman harassing people goes viral in Saudi, and people are demanding her arrest.”

The video took the internet by storm as it showed the two women catcalling men while vaping in their car.

Social media users condemned the incident by creating a hashtag #متحرشة_ياللعار (Harasser, what a shame), demanding the arrest and persecution of the two women.

Translation: “Men, be careful from these kind of girls, they’re looking to steal your money, not be with you. Unethical gold diggers.”

One Twitter user went on a rampage blaming the men for dressing inappropriately, thus attracting women to harass them. Her tweet was intended as mockery of rape culture that blames women for not dressing “modestly”.

Another Twitter user pointed out that this behavior should not be tolerated merely due to the fact that they are women, pointing out that there must be equal consequences for harassers regardless of their gender.

Saudi media later revealed that authorities have arrested the woman who appeared in the video. They also revealed that the girl was of Pakistani origins, and that she and her friend work at a beauty salons in Jeddah.