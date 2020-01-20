'Help, Mr. Prime Minister!' Images of Starving Lions in a Sudanese Zoo Devastate Citizens

Images of malnourished lions in Khartoum's Al-Qurashi Zoo sparked angry comments across social media platforms, with users calling on authorities to rescue the starved animals or release them into the wilderness.

نتمنى ان يتم عقاب كل مسؤول في حديقة حيوانات القرشي في السودان بالخرطوم على حجم الاستهتار في حياة هالمخلوقات

الاسود تعرضت للتجويع الكبير نتوقع اكثر من شهر والمدير المؤتمن على الحيوانات مشغول بمخاطبه مدير الحياة البريه حتى يرسلوا لهم اللحوم

طيب و هالمده اللي جالسين يرلسلوا بعض pic.twitter.com/3d04ehtvZP — OM Waleed (@mwaleed_o) January 19, 2020

Translation: "We hope that officials in charge of Al-Qurashi Zoo in Khartoum, Sudan are held accountable for the neglect these creatures have been suffering from. These lions have been starved and I assume for several months now. The zoo manager has been busy all this time writing to officials in the wildlife division asking them to send meat but doing nothing else."

Social media users expressed feelings of frustration and disappointment over the mistreatment of the lions, calling on the government to end animal abuse and to take action that ensures their survival by securing a better habitat.

Mr. Prime Minister of Sudan @SudanPMHamdok,

I am sorry for bothering you but I did not know to whom I address my appeal and scream outloud to save the lions in this Zoo at #Sudan #khartoum. Please help these starving lions, this is against humanity.

Respect 🙏🏽

حديقة القرشي خرطوم٣ pic.twitter.com/FKUfN0dnOd — GhinنَA 🌺🐶🦋 (@GhinaNahfawi) January 18, 2020

Lions suffer from neglect and extreme hunger in the zoo in Khartoum, Sudan, because there is no budget to take care of them, as you can see with the attached pictures and videos. We hope you took what was necessary and thank you pic.twitter.com/7fUln6OSCs — Magdi Ali (@MagdiAl43386485) January 19, 2020

According to various sources, the lions in the Khartoum zoo haven't been fed or taken care of for a while and are in a dire need for a substantial amount of meat and medication.

Some Twitter users offered their own suggestions to help the sick animals recover quickly, saying that attacking officials and pointing fingers doesn't rescue them.

بعد متابعتي للجدل الواسع حول #أسود حديقه القرشي لم أجد أي طرح للحلول فقط هجوم علي القائمين علي أمر الحديقه ،الأهمال ظللنا نعاني منه30عاماً علي كل الأصعدة ،الحل الأنسب في هذه الفتره إرجاع كل هذه الحيوانات إلي محميه الدندر أو أي محميه طبيعيه حتي يتم تهيئه هذه الاماكن بالشكل الأمثل pic.twitter.com/TknydMp2pb — وهيب wheib (@wheib_) January 20, 2020

Translation: "I've been observing reactions related to the lion in Al-Qurashi Zoo and I haven't seen any suggestions to solve the problem, only angry reactions attacking officials. We've all been suffering from neglect on every level over the last 30 years. The best thing we can do now is to return these animals to Dandar Nature Reserve, or another reserve after we make sure they're well prepared to welcome these animals."

Several veterinarians have reportedly headed to Al-Qurashi Zoo and volunteered to provide the starved lions with the initial assessment and primary medical care until a further decision is made by authorities responsible of the zoo.

مشيت الحديقة ولقيت في اطباء بيطريين بدو قدامنا وادو الحيوانات معوضات

لحد بكرة ناخد عينات ونشوف الفحوصات



#انقذوا_اسود_القرشي pic.twitter.com/0fHz9wAGh1 — مهند 📿 (@mohaned_eltayeb) January 19, 2020

Translation: "I just visited the zoo where I saw veterinarians who have already given the animals some of the needed supplements until they receive results of the medical tests they've conducted."