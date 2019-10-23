  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. "Her Behavior Is Disrespectful": The King of Thailand Strips His Royal Concubine of Her T…

"Her Behavior Is Disrespectful": The King of Thailand Strips His Royal Concubine of Her Titles

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 23rd, 2019 - 07:01 GMT
King Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles for “disloyalty”
King Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles for “disloyalty”

The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, stripped his new mistress, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, of all her titles, just months after she was granted the honors.

It was only in July when Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was named as "official consort" alongside the new queen, but according to an official announcement from the palace, the former Thai army nurse was punished for being too “ambitious” and trying to elevate herself to "the same state as the queen."

The statement said that "the royal consort's behaviors were considered disrespectful," showing "disobedience against the king and the queen" and abusing her power to give orders on the king's behalf.

The statement added that the king had learned "she neither was grateful to the title bestowed upon her, nor did she behave appropriately according to her status".

This is the first time in nearly a century that a secondary consort is officially named in Thailand. King Vajiralongkorn has been married and divorced three times before marrying his fourth wife and current queen, just months before granting Sineenat her title. 

So far the king's concubine has only been stripped of her official honors and it's unclear what more awaits her.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...