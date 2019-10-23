"Her Behavior Is Disrespectful": The King of Thailand Strips His Royal Concubine of Her Titles

The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, stripped his new mistress, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, of all her titles, just months after she was granted the honors.

Drama in #Thailand: King ousted his concubine. Official statement said Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi first woman to be in formal mistress role in about 100 yrs, was too "ambitious" and "tryed to promote herself to status of queen." She was stripped of all her royal ranks and titles. pic.twitter.com/lMhTEEZmn7 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) October 21, 2019

It was only in July when Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was named as "official consort" alongside the new queen, but according to an official announcement from the palace, the former Thai army nurse was punished for being too “ambitious” and trying to elevate herself to "the same state as the queen."

Apparently King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun uploaded pics of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi wearing a camo sports bra in a helicopter cockpit to the Royal Website. https://t.co/guqYJTK3wi — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 22, 2019

The statement said that "the royal consort's behaviors were considered disrespectful," showing "disobedience against the king and the queen" and abusing her power to give orders on the king's behalf.

The statement added that the king had learned "she neither was grateful to the title bestowed upon her, nor did she behave appropriately according to her status".

I’m definitely having a better day than Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. — [2020] (@vsJurl) October 21, 2019

This is the first time in nearly a century that a secondary consort is officially named in Thailand. King Vajiralongkorn has been married and divorced three times before marrying his fourth wife and current queen, just months before granting Sineenat her title.

So far the king's concubine has only been stripped of her official honors and it's unclear what more awaits her.